80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
A Look at the Types of Jobs
Amgen
(
AMGN
)'s Promise to
Trump
Will Bring
2/3/2017 5:39:58 AM
The promised jobs were always part of Amgen’s 2017 plans says CEO Robert Bradway, but a reduced US footprint means hiring more biomanufacturing staff is unlikely.
Read at
BioPharma Reporter
•
BioPharma Reporter
•
Amgen
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs