Cash-Rich Amgen (AMGN) Hunts for M&A of Its Own, is Open to Big and Small Deals
2/3/2017 5:29:56 AM
You can put Amgen on the list of biotech’s big game hunters.
In their quarterly meeting with analysts Thursday, Amgen CEO Bob Bradway said his $40 billion cache of cash gives him the flexibility to take a hard look at a variety of acquisitions this year, big and small.
For some time, Amgen set a $10 billion cap on deals, which is about what it paid for Onyx. This time? There isn’t a cap.
