 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Cash-Rich Amgen (AMGN) Hunts for M&A of Its Own, is Open to Big and Small Deals



2/3/2017 5:29:56 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
You can put Amgen on the list of biotech’s big game hunters.

In their quarterly meeting with analysts Thursday, Amgen CEO Bob Bradway said his $40 billion cache of cash gives him the flexibility to take a hard look at a variety of acquisitions this year, big and small.

For some time, Amgen set a $10 billion cap on deals, which is about what it paid for Onyx. This time? There isn’t a cap.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
Amgen
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 