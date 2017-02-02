Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Med Device Head to Step Down June 1

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that in addition to her current responsibilities, Sandra Peterson, Group Worldwide Chair, will assume leadership of its Hospital Medical Device business, effective June 1, when Gary Pruden, Worldwide Chair, Medical Devices, retires.

In addition to the Hospital Medical Device business, Peterson will continue to oversee a broad portfolio of businesses, functions and capabilities including: the Consumer and Consumer Medical Device businesses, Supply Chain, Information Technology, Global Services, Health & Wellness, Global Design and Health Technology.

"Since joining the company more than four years ago, Sandi has been a valuable partner and has played a critical role in positioning Johnson & Johnson to thrive in a rapidly changing environment," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Under Sandi's leadership, our Consumer and Consumer Medical Device businesses have improved significantly, and the quality and efficiency of our operating infrastructure have been notably strengthened. Sandi has a proven track record and brings broad-based experience and a strategic, global perspective to our Hospital Medical Device business."

Sandi has had an extensive global career in health care, life sciences, consumer goods, and consulting. Most recently, she was Chairman & CEO of Bayer CropScience AG in Germany. Previously, she was CEO of Bayer Medical Care. While at Bayer, Sandi also served as a member of the Board of Directors of AdvaMed, the Advanced Medical Technology Association. Sandi is a member of the Board of Directors of Microsoft, and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Institute of Advanced Study.

