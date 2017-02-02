Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Release: Cancer Survivors Need More Efficient Integrated Long-Term Care And Stronger Policies Across Healthcare, Advocacy And The Workplace, New Research Concludes

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As more patients are living longer with cancer, multi-stakeholder-driven
changes are required to improve integrated, or coordinated, care that
addresses the range of their long-term needs, according to a new Bristol-Myers
Squibb-sponsored global research initiative developed by The
Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) titled Global
Cancer Survivorship: The Need for Integrated Care.
The research, released today in the lead up to World Cancer Day 2017
(February 4), reveals challenges with providing cancer services that are
physically and financially accessible, and characterizes policy and
practice changes necessary to deliver integrated care for cancer
survivors in the long-term.
“According to a new global research initiative, greater engagement from
healthcare providers, employers, patient advocates and policymakers is
needed to drive effective strategies and improve efficiencies in
long-term, integrated cancer care that addresses the quality of survival
at all stages,” said Emmanuel
Blin, Chief Strategy Officer, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “The
multi-pronged research explores several concepts, including the value of
cancer survivorship, and introduces powerful ideas to support the cancer
community in the long-term.”
Cancer survivorship, the process of living with, through and beyond
cancer, is a positive global public health trend expected to grow
unprecedentedly in the next few decades because of improved diagnostics
and treatments. Cancers are among the leading causes of illness and
death worldwide, with approximately 14 million newly diagnosed patients
and 8.2 million cancer-related deaths annually, according to the World
Health Organization (WHO). Some 32.6 million people were five-year
cancer survivors in 2012, the most recent data available, but the rates
of survivors vary by cancer and geographies. WHO reports more developed
regions have survival rates of about 1,619 people per 100,000
population, but in less developed regions, the rate falls to about 376
people.
Global Cancer Survivorship: The Need for Integrated Care is a
robust initiative, resulting in a series of publications featuring
actionable insights for several stakeholders. Key research outputs,
available at http://cancersurvivorship.eiu.com/,
include:
-
Evidence-based
approaches to address the future of cancer care via a
series of scenarios, modeled after The Economist’s ‘World If’
supplement, explore the complexities of access to cancer care and
value-based healthcare, offering diverse approaches to making these
scenarios tomorrow’s reality.
-
Approaches
to strengthen workplace support for those affected by cancer.
Results from a survey of 500 senior executives in 20 countries show
that some organizations are introducing innovative policies for
employees when newly diagnosed with cancer and under treatment, as
well as those surviving with these illnesses as chronic conditions or
who serve as caregivers for others with cancer. However, more action
is needed. Of the companies surveyed, 60% offer workplace adjustments
to employees living with cancer, and 54% offer compassionate leave
beyond nationally set limits to employees caring for a family member
with cancer. However, a comprehensive explanation of return-to-work
options is only offered by 44% of surveyed employers, for example.
-
Best
practices to address challenges faced by patients, primary-care
doctors and policymakers via seamless, more efficient support networks
that yield improved patient outcomes. Improving organizational
aspects of cancer care, such as care pathways that map treatment,
including rehabilitation and aftercare, with structured and systematic
communication and coordination between care providers, must also
account for individual experiences and strong policy partnership
across government and non-government sectors.
Additional research to be published later in 2017 will explore cancer
survivor policies and experiences in six countries, Brazil, France,
Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, and takes an in-depth look
into the challenges cancer survivors face in these geographies.
About the Research Initiative
Bristol-Myers Squibb sponsored the Global Cancer Survivorship: The
Need for Integrated Care research initiative conducted by The
Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a world leader in global business
intelligence, and the business-to-business arm of The Economist Group,
which publishes The Economist newspaper. The global project examines the
needs of cancer survivors and explores how governments, businesses,
healthcare professionals and patient advocates support survivors, while
probing additional changes they may need to make in the future.
