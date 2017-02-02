Zero Gravity Solutions’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, BAM Agricultural Solutions, Signs An Exclusive Distribution Agreement For The Republic Of South Africa

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zero
Gravity Solutions, Inc. (“ZGSI” or the “Company”) (Pink Sheets: ZGSI),
an agricultural biotechnology public company commercializing its
technology derived from and designed for Space with significant
applications for agriculture on Earth, announced that its wholly-owned
subsidiary, BAM
Agricultural Solutions, has signed an exclusive distribution
agreement (the “Agreement”) with Bison Africa Capital (Pty) Ltd.
(“Bison”) and its Executive Director, Mohale S. Masithela.
“We believe that the establishment of a robust distribution system
directed by successful and well-known business leaders in South Africa
represents an opportunity to develop a considerable revenue stream and
also provides significant support to small, local farmers and larger
growers”
Under the terms of the Agreement, Bison will be responsible for
importing BAM Agricultural Solutions’ product, BAM-FX, and will
supervise the sales, marketing, legal and administrative tasks necessary
to introduce and sell BAM-FX in South Africa. The Agreement will be
effective one month after BAM-FX is approved for commercial sale by the
South African Department of Agriculture, which is estimated to take
approximately three months.
“We are eager to introduce BAM-FX to further develop South Africa’s
agricultural industry through the adoption of the latest agricultural
technology and products. We believe that BAM-FX can potentially increase
yields and the nutritive value of crops in Africa”, stated Mohale
Masithela, of Bison Africa Capital (Pty) Ltd.
About Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc.
Zero
Gravity Solutions, Inc. (www.zerogsi.com)
is an agricultural biotechnology public company commercializing its
technology derived from and designed for Space with significant
applications on Earth. These technologies are focused on providing
valuable solutions to challenges facing world agriculture. ZGSI’s two
primary categories of technologies aimed at sustainable agriculture are:
1) BAM-FX,
a cost effective, ionic micronutrient delivery system for plants
currently being introduced commercially into world agriculture by Zero
Gravity’s wholly owned subsidiary BAM
Agricultural Solutions 2) Directed
Selection™, utilized in the development and production, in the
prolonged zero/micro gravity environment of the International Space
Station, of large volumes of non-GMO, novel, patentable stem cells with
unique and beneficial characteristics.
About Bison South Africa Capital (Pty) Ltd.
Founded in 2008, Bison Africa Capital (“Bison”) is an emerging
investment holding company based in South Africa and a leader in
building competitive and representative South Africa companies. South
Africa and most of Sub-Saharan Africa offers growth opportunities of a
developing economy with legal frame work, fiscal policies and regulatory
and local infrastructure of a developed market. The company is currently
rated as a Level 1 Black Economic Empowerment (“BEE”) contributor.
