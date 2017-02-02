Omnicell (OMCL) To Release Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Results On February 15th

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication and supply management solutions and analytics software for healthcare facilities, will hold a conference call Wednesday, February 15, 2017, to discuss the Company's fourth Quarter 2016 financial results.

What: Omnicell Fourth Quarter 2016 earnings conference call and webcast When: February 15, 2017, 1:30 p.m. PT Who: Randall Lipps, chairman, president and chief executive officer

Peter Kuipers, chief financial officer Where: The conference call can be monitored by dialing 1-800-696-5518 within the U.S. or 1-706-758-4883 for all other locations. The Conference ID # is 36561632. The webcast can be accessed at: http://ir.omnicell.com/events.cfm.



How: Link to the Omnicell website 15 minutes prior to the call to download necessary audio software. Replay: Available starting at 4:30 p.m. PT on February 15, 2017 through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 29, 2017. Dial 1-855-859-2056 within the U.S. and 1-404-537-3406 for all other locations, Conference ID # 36561632.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications and supplies across all care settings. As a leader in medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, IV robotics, analytics software, and medication adherence and packaging systems, Omnicell is focused on improving care across the entire healthcare continuumfrom the acute care hospital setting, to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, to the patient's home.

Over 4,000 customers worldwide use Omnicell® automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence and improve patient safety.

The Omnicell SureMed® solution provides innovative medication adherence packaging to help reduce costly hospital readmissions. These medication adherence solutions are used by over 32,000 institutional and retail pharmacies in North America and the United Kingdom. These pharmacies are served via Omnicell's sales channels and our solutions enable them to maintain high accuracy and quality standards in medication dispensing and administration while optimizing productivity and controlling costs.

Recent acquisitions, including Ateb, have added distinct capabilities, particularly in central pharmacy, IV robotics and pharmacy software, creating the broadest medication management product portfolio in the industry.

For more information about Omnicell, Inc. please visit www.omnicell.com.

