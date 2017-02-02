Berkeley Lights And Mount Sinai School of Medicine Expand Relationship

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI), a company dedicated to bringing to market transformational platforms for biopharmaceutical processes, and the Icahn Institute for Genomics and Multiscale Biology at Mount Sinai, today announced the continua­tion and expansion of their strategic relationship. The relationship focuses on the innovation and automation of cell annotation and genomics research using BLI's platforms. As part of the collaboration, the Institute is purchasing the Beacon platform, the next generation of BLI technology. The Beacon platform will help transform health care by advancing research into applications and bringing further automation and throughput to increase efficiency, selection, and workflow speed.

"Being an early adopter of BLI technology, we are excited to implement the next generation of technology with the Beacon to enhance our research activities. The ability to further automate and increase throughput allows us to apply the technology to more areas and increase our production," said Eric Schadt, PhD, the Jean C. and James W. Crystal Professor of Genomics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Founding Director of the Icahn Institute for Genomics and Multiscale Biology.

"Mount Sinai is a leading research center in the United States and we are excited to expand our relationship with the delivery of BLI's Beacon platform," said Igor Khandros, PhD, BLI co-founder and chief executive officer. "Our platforms enable the transformation of cell-based biological processes and accelerate discoveries and developments that advance patient care."

About Berkeley Lights:

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) develops and commercializes platforms on which many bio-pharmaceutical, genomic, and cellular therapy applications will run. BLI launched its first commercial platform, the Beacon, in December 2016. The Beacon platform, originally released for single cell based antibody discovery, genomics research, and cell line development is now set to expand capabilities in 2017, including TCR discovery, endogenous T-Cell therapy, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), CAR-T/TCR and gene therapy. By expanding on the foundation of its technology, BLI will continue development on cell and gene therapy platforms. BLI's transformative platforms will enable a capability leap in single cell-by-cell differentiation, measurement and culture to ultimately empower the reactivation of a patient's own immune system to defeat diseases such as cancer as well as autoimmune disorders.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

For more information, visit http://www.berkeleylights.com/ and follow us on Twitter: @berkeley_lights

About the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai:

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is an international leader in medical and scientific training, biomedical research, and patient care. It is the medical school for the Mount Sinai Health System, an integrated health care system which includes seven hospitals and an expanding ambulatory network serving approximately 4 million patients per year.

The School has more than 1,800 students in MD, PhD, and Master's programs and post-doctoral fellowships; more than 5,600 faculty members; over 2,000 residents and fellows; and 23 clinical and research institutes and 34 academic departments. It is ranked among the highest in the nation in National Institutes of Health funding per principal investigator. The School was the first medical school in the country to create a progressive admissions approach for students who seek early assurance of admission through the FlexMed program.

The Graduate School of Biomedical Science trains PhD and MD/PhD students, and offers master's-level programs in areas such as genetic counseling, clinical research, biomedical sciences, and public health, and an online master's degree in health care delivery leadership. The seamless connections between our medical school, graduate school, and hospital campuses provide an extraordinary environment for translating scientific discoveries into clinical treatments.

For more information, visit http://icahn.mssm.edu or find the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkeley-lights-inc-and-mount-sinai-expand-relationship-300400898.html

SOURCE Berkeley Lights, Inc.