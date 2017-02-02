Alnylam (ALNY) Presents New Data On Fitusiran At EAHAD

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics
company today announced new results
from an exploratory analysis of its Phase 1 study with fitusiran, an
investigational RNAi therapeutic, in patients with hemophilia A or B
with or without inhibitors. This analysis of bleed management during
fitusiran administration showed that breakthrough bleeds were
effectively managed with replacement factors or bypassing agents, with
no thromboembolic events. Additionally, results presented from stability
studies of fitusiran support a greater than two-year shelf life at room
temperature storage conditions and demonstrated resistance to thermal
stress, favoring real world handling of the final drug product. These
data were presented at the 10th Annual Congress of the
European Association of Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) held
February 1 – 3, 2017 in Paris, France.
New analyses examined 21 total bleed events in 41 patients treated with
fitusiran, after achieving greater than 75 percent antithrombin
lowering. This analysis found that dosing of agents was generally within
the normal dose range for replacement Factor VIII and Factor IX as well
as for the bypassing agent rFVIIa, while at the lower end of the range
for the bypassing agent aPCC. Treatment of all breakthrough bleed events
resulted in successful hemostasis without any thromboembolic events.
“We are encouraged by this new analysis which provides evidence that
breakthrough bleeds occurring in patients treated with fitusiran can be
effectively managed with both replacement factor and bypassing agents,
with no thromboembolic events. These data, combined with positive recent
clinical results, continue to support the potential of fitusiran as a
once-monthly subcutaneous investigational medicine for the management of
hemophilia,” said Akin Akinc, Ph.D., Vice President and General Manager,
Fitusiran. “Furthermore, data continue to support the robust stability
profile of fitusiran, potentially facilitating treatment in regions
where cold chain storage requirements represent a challenge to patients’
access to effective therapies. We continue to advance toward the start
of our ATLAS Phase 3 clinical program in early 2017.”
An evaluation of fitusiran at refrigerated (i.e., 5ºC), customary room
temperature (i.e., 25ºC/60 percent relative humidity) and at accelerated
aging conditions (i.e., 40ºC) demonstrated a robust stability profile,
with all key quality attributes predicted to be retained at both
refrigerated and room temperature conditions for at least 24 months.
Further, fitusiran has shown resistance to thermal stress and cyclic
temperature fluctuations that may occur during real world storage and
handling of the drug product. Consequently, the stability profile of
fitusiran could enable convenient transportation and storage, including
in parts of the world where cold chain delivery is a challenge.
To view the fitusiran clinical results described in this press release,
please visit www.alnylam.com/capella.
About Fitusiran
Fitusiran is a subcutaneously administered, investigational RNAi
therapeutic targeting antithrombin (AT) for the treatment of hemophilia
A and B and rare bleeding disorders (RBD) currently in early stage
clinical development. Fitusiran is designed to lower levels of AT with
the goal of promoting sufficient thrombin generation to restore
hemostasis and prevent bleeding in patients with hemophilia and RBD. AT,
also known as "antithrombin III" and "SERPINC1" is a liver-expressed
plasma protein and member of the "serpin" family of proteins that acts
by inactivating thrombin and other coagulation factors. AT plays a key
role in normal hemostasis by helping to limit the process of fibrin clot
formation. However, in hemophilia, insufficient thrombin generation
results in impaired fibrin clot formation. Lowering AT in the hemophilia
setting may promote the generation of sufficient levels of thrombin
needed to form an effective fibrin clot and prevent bleeding. This
rationale is supported by human genetic data suggesting that
co-inheritance of thrombophilic mutations, including AT deficiency, may
ameliorate bleeding in hemophilia. Lowering of AT is a unique and
innovative strategy for restoring hemostasis in people with hemophilia.
Fitusiran utilizes Alnylam's ESC-GalNAc conjugate technology, which
enables subcutaneous dosing with increased potency and durability and a
wide therapeutic index.
About Fitusiran Phase 1 Study
The ongoing Phase 1 trial of fitusiran is being conducted in the United
States, Bulgaria, Russia, Switzerland, and the U.K. as a single- and
multi-dose, dose-escalation study comprised of four parts. Part A –
which is complete – was a randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled,
single-dose, dose-escalation study (N=4 per cohort; 3:1 randomization of
fitusiran:placebo) in healthy volunteers. This part of the study was
completed after the first dose cohort received a single subcutaneous
dose of fitusiran at 30 mcg/kg. Part B of the study – which is also
complete – was an open-label, multi-dose, dose-escalation study that
enrolled 12 patients with severe hemophilia A or B. Patients in Part B
received three weekly subcutaneous injections of fitusiran at doses of
15, 45, or 75 mcg/kg. Part C of the study – which has completed dosing –
is an open-label, multi-dose, dose escalation study that enrolled 18
patients with moderate or severe hemophilia A or B without inhibitors.
Twelve patients in Part C received three monthly subcutaneous doses of
fitusiran at doses of 225, 450, 900, or 1800 mcg/kg. In addition, six
patients in Part C received three fixed monthly subcutaneous doses of
fitusiran at 80 mg. Part D was designed to enroll up to 18 patients with
inhibitors. Patients in Part D received 3 fixed monthly subcutaneous
doses of fitusiran at 50 mg or 80 mg. The primary objective of Parts B,
C, and D of the study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of
multiple doses of subcutaneously administered fitusiran in patients with
hemophilia, with and without inhibitors. Secondary objectives include
assessment of clinical activity as determined by lowering of circulating
AT levels and increase in thrombin generation at pharmacologic doses of
fitusiran. In addition, exploratory analyses of bleeding are being
performed. In the U.K., enrollment has been aided by the Southern
Academic Coagulation Consortium (SACC).
Sanofi Genzyme Alliance
In January 2014, Alnylam and Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global
business unit of Sanofi, formed an alliance to accelerate and expand the
development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics across the world.
The alliance is structured as a multi-product geographic alliance in the
field of rare diseases. Alnylam retains product rights in the United
States, Canada and Western Europe, while Sanofi Genzyme obtained the
right to access certain programs in Alnylam's current and future Genetic
Medicines pipeline in the rest of the world through the end of 2019,
together with certain broader co-development/co-commercialization rights
and global rights for certain products. Sanofi Genzyme has elected to
opt in to co-develop (through Sanofi R&D) and co-commercialize fitusiran
in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, in addition to
developing and commercializing fitusiran in its rest of world
territories.
About RNAi
RNAi (RNA interference) is a revolution in biology, representing a
breakthrough in understanding how genes are turned on and off in cells,
and a completely new approach to drug discovery and development. Its
discovery has been heralded as "a major scientific breakthrough that
happens once every decade or so," and represents one of the most
promising and rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and drug discovery
today which was awarded the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine.
RNAi is a natural process of gene silencing that occurs in organisms
ranging from plants to mammals. By harnessing the natural biological
process of RNAi occurring in our cells, the creation of a major new
class of medicines, known as RNAi therapeutics, is on the horizon. Small
interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise
Alnylam's RNAi therapeutic platform, target the cause of diseases by
potently silencing specific mRNAs, thereby preventing disease-causing
proteins from being made. RNAi therapeutics have the potential to treat
disease and help patients in a fundamentally new way.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics
based on RNA interference, or RNAi. The company is leading the
translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines. Alnylam's
pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused in 3 Strategic
Therapeutic Areas (STArs): Genetic Medicines, with a broad pipeline of
RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases; Cardio-Metabolic
Disease, with a pipeline of RNAi therapeutics toward genetically
validated, liver-expressed disease targets for unmet needs in
cardiovascular and metabolic diseases; and Hepatic Infectious Disease,
with a pipeline of RNAi therapeutics that address the major global
health challenges of hepatic infectious diseases. In early 2015, Alnylam
launched its "Alnylam 2020" guidance for the advancement and
commercialization of RNAi therapeutics as a whole new class of
innovative medicines. Specifically, by the end of 2020, Alnylam expects
to achieve a company profile with 3 marketed products, 10 RNAi
therapeutic clinical programs - including 4 in late stages of
development - across its 3 STArs. The company's demonstrated commitment
to RNAi therapeutics has enabled it to form major alliances with leading
companies including Ionis, Novartis, Roche, Takeda, Merck, Monsanto, The
Medicines Company, and Sanofi Genzyme. In addition, Alnylam holds an
equity position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a company focused on
discovery, development, and commercialization of microRNA therapeutics.
Alnylam scientists and collaborators have published their research on
RNAi therapeutics in over 200 peer-reviewed papers, including many in
the world's top scientific journals such as Nature, Nature Medicine,
Nature Biotechnology, Cell, New England Journal of Medicine, and The
Lancet. Founded in 2002, Alnylam maintains headquarters in
Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information about Alnylam's pipeline
of investigational RNAi therapeutics, please visit www.alnylam.com.
Alnylam Forward-Looking Statements
Various statements in this release concerning Alnylam's future
expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation,
Alnylam's views with respect to the potential for RNAi therapeutics,
including fitusiran, its expectations regarding the ability to
successfully manage breakthrough bleeds during fitusiran administration
with replacement factors or bypassing agents, with no thromboembolic
events, the potential stability, shelf life and resistance to thermal
stress of fitusiran, the expected timing of the initiation of Phase 3
studies of fitusiran, its expectations regarding its STAr pipeline
growth strategy, its “Alnylam 2020” guidance for the advancement and
commercialization of RNAi therapeutics, constitute forward-looking
statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and
future plans may differ materially from those indicated by these
forward-looking statements as a result of various important risks,
uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation,
Alnylam's ability to discover and develop novel drug candidates and
delivery approaches, successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of
its product candidates, the pre-clinical and clinical results for its
product candidates, which may not be replicated or continue to occur in
other subjects or in additional studies or otherwise support further
development of product candidates for a specified indication or at all,
actions or advice of regulatory agencies, which may affect the design,
initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or
result in the need for additional pre-clinical and/or clinical testing,
delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of our
product candidates, obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual
property, Alnylam's ability to enforce its intellectual property rights
against third parties and defend its patent portfolio against challenges
from third parties, obtaining and maintaining regulatory approval,
pricing and reimbursement for products, progress in establishing a
commercial and ex-United States infrastructure, competition from others
using technology similar to Alnylam's and others developing products for
similar uses, Alnylam's ability to manage its growth and operating
expenses, obtain additional funding to support its business activities,
and establish and maintain strategic business alliances and new business
initiatives, Alnylam's dependence on third parties for development,
manufacture and distribution of products, the outcome of litigation, the
risk of government investigations, and unexpected expenditures, as well
as those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" filed with
Alnylam's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings that
Alnylam makes with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements
represent Alnylam's views only as of today and should not be relied upon
as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Alnylam explicitly
disclaims any obligation, except to the extent required by law, to
update any forward-looking statements.
The scientific information referenced in this news release relating to
fitusiran is preliminary and investigative. Fitusiran has not been
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines
Agency, or any other regulatory authority and no conclusions can or
should be drawn regarding its safety or effectiveness.