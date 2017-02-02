|
PENTAX Medical Offers Its HD Stroboscopy System For ENT Applications Across Europe, Middle East & Africa
2/2/2017 10:51:31 AM
Hamburg, 2 February 2017 – PENTAX Medical, the leading ENT endoscopic manufacturer, now offers its HD Stroboscopy system for ENT applications across Europe, Middle East and Africa. The HD Strobe system provides a premium solution to optimize voice assessment, affording six times the image detail of standard-definition video to assist in the detection of subtle pathology.
The new PENTAX Medical system (formerly branded KayPENTAX) allows the improved visualization of anatomical structures such as: tongue, base of tongue, uvula, epiglottis, vocal folds, false cords, arytenoids, velleculae and pyriform sinus. Physiologically, the HD Stroboscopy system allows vibration, symmetry, periodicity, amplitude, mucosal wave and closure to be captured in clear HD images.
PENTAX Medical’s HD Stroboscopy system consists of the strobe light source and HD recording module, delivering sharp, vibrant HD 1080i video images and unparalleled stroboscopy. Only PENTAX Medical offers true flashing stroboscopy with a unique pitch tracking dual microphone design.
The camera’s CCD element is exposed to the moving image by a pulse of high intensity light that lasts a fraction of a second (0.000005 sec.). This time period represents a very small percentage of the glottal cycle thereby producing a crisp image with good edge detail and a clear picture of vascularity. Superior pitch tracking, throat mic or EGG input for Fo detection ensures the system quickly locks to the voice’s fundamental frequency. The system also includes enhanced recording facilities including easy report generation, still image capture and DVD burning.
PENTAX Medical’s Stroboscopy system is scalable and can be optimized when used in combination with the premium DEFINA system. When used in conjunction with DEFINA, i-scan imaging technology it can further improve the clarity of pathology edges and vascularity, supporting more accurate diagnosis.
“The advanced technology has made us look again at the speed, convenience and reduced cost, and also the ability to carry out advanced procedures that weren’t previously possible, within an out-patient setting. It is inevitable that incremental changes in technology will make procedures even easier to perform in the future and the outpatient procedure clinic will become the mainstay of Laryngology practice in the UK and internationally.” Commented Professor Birchall, Royal National Throat, Nose and Ear Hospital, London, UK.
This product is currently not available in Russia.
About PENTAX Medical
PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. Its mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. Through leading edge R&D and manufacturing, PENTAX Medical provides endoscopic imaging devices and solutions to the global medical community. Headquartered in Japan, PENTAX Medical has a worldwide focus and presence with R&D, regional sales, service, and in-country facilities around the globe.
For more information, please visit: www.pentaxmedical.com/emea .
comments powered by