Vexim Strengthens Its Intellectual Property Protection For The SpineJack In Asia: Two Patents Granted In China And Japan

VEXIM (Paris:ALVXM) (FR0011072602 – ALVXM / PEA-PME eligible), a medical device company specializing in the minimally invasive treatment of vertebral fractures, today announces the expansion of its SpineJack® patent portfolio in Asia.

The issuance of new patents in Japan and China further confirms the highly innovative nature of VEXIM’s technology. The SpineJack® has undergone almost 47 patents applications gathered in three patent families. The technology is protected by international patents, namely in VEXIM’s strategic markets in Europe, in the United States, in China, Brazil, South Korea, Australia and in South Africa.

Alongside with the protection of its intellectual property in China, VEXIM is about to initiate, with a Chinese laboratory, the first biological and mechanical qualifying tests required for the registration of its products by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).

“Our investments to reinforce our intellectual property and its protection are key features of VEXIM’s Innovation Management. Our patent portfolio continues to expand internationally and further demonstrates the value of the technology underlying the SpineJack® implant. This makes us particularly confident that our products will achieve commercial success. Furthermore, the incoming launch of a regulatory procedure in China will give us new opportunities for long-term growth in this region”, commented Vincent Gardès, CEO of VEXIM.

About VEXIM, the innovative back microsurgery specialist

Based in Balma, near Toulouse (France), VEXIM is a medical device company created in February 2006. The company has specialized in the creation and marketing of minimally-invasive solutions for treating traumatic spinal pathologies. Benefitting from the financial support of it longstanding shareholder, Truffle Capital2 and from BPI public subsidies, VEXIM has designed and developed the SpineJack®, a unique implant capable of repairing a fractured vertebra and restoring the balance of the spinal column. The company also developed the MasterflowTM, an innovative solution for mixing and injecting orthopedic cement that enhances the accuracy of the injection and optimizes the overall surgical procedure. The company counts 66 employees, including its own sales teams in Europe and a network of international distributors.

VEXIM has been listed on Alternext Paris since May 2012. For further information, please visit www.vexim.com

SpineJack® 3, a revolutionary implant for treating Vertebral Fractures

The revolutionary aspect of the SpineJack® lies in its ability to restore a fractured vertebra to its original shape, restore the spinal column’s optimal anatomy and thus remove pain and enable the patient to recover their functional capabilities. Thanks to a specialized range of instruments, inserting the implants into the vertebra is carried out by minimally-invasive surgery, guided by X-ray, in approximately 30 minutes, enabling the patient to be discharged shortly after surgery. The SpineJack® range consists of 3 titanium implants with 3 different diameters, thus covering 95% of vertebral fractures and all patient morphologies. SpineJack® technology benefits from the support of international scientific experts in the field of spinal surgery and worldwide patent protection through to 2029.

MasterflowTM 2, a high-performance orthopedic cement delivery system

The MasterflowTM is an innovative solution for mixing and injecting orthopedic cement that enhances the accuracy of the injection and optimizes the overall surgical procedure for treating vertebral compression fractures. The device provides a better control of the injection of biomaterials into the spine. A complement of the SpineJack®, the MasterflowTM stands out for being both easy to use and precise, particularly in its ability to stop the cement delivery instantly without inertia. The MasterflowTM contributes to reducing pain in patients. Its first sales were recorded in the U.S. in February 2015, and the system has also received the CE marking in February 2015, a mandatory conformity mark for products marketed in Europe.

1 Indicative date, subject to changes.

2 Founded in 2001 in Paris, Truffle Capital is a leading independent European private equity firm. It is dedicated to investing in and building technology leaders in the IT, life sciences and energy sectors. Truffle Capital manages €550m via FCPRs and FCPIs, the latter offering tax rebates (funds are blocked during 7 to 10 years). For further information, please visit www.truffle.fr and www.fcpi.fr.

3 This medical device is a regulated health product that, with regard to these regulations, bears the CE mark. Please refer to the Instructions for Use.