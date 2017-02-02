Vexim Strengthens Its Intellectual Property Protection For The SpineJack In Asia: Two Patents Granted In China And Japan

TOULOUSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
VEXIM (Paris:ALVXM) (FR0011072602 – ALVXM / PEA-PME eligible), a
medical device company specializing in the minimally invasive treatment
of vertebral fractures, today announces the expansion of its SpineJack®
patent portfolio in Asia.
The issuance of new patents in Japan and China further confirms the
highly innovative nature of VEXIM’s technology. The SpineJack® has
undergone almost 47 patents applications gathered in three patent
families. The technology is protected by international patents, namely
in VEXIM’s strategic markets in Europe, in the United States, in China,
Brazil, South Korea, Australia and in South Africa.
Alongside with the protection of its intellectual property in China,
VEXIM is about to initiate, with a Chinese laboratory, the first
biological and mechanical qualifying tests required for the registration
of its products by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).
“Our investments to reinforce our intellectual property and its
protection are key features of VEXIM’s Innovation Management. Our patent
portfolio continues to expand internationally and further demonstrates
the value of the technology underlying the SpineJack® implant. This
makes us particularly confident that our products will achieve
commercial success. Furthermore, the incoming launch of a regulatory
procedure in China will give us new opportunities for long-term growth
in this region”, commented Vincent Gardès, CEO of VEXIM.
Financial reporting schedule:
2016 Full-Year Results: March
22nd, 20171
About VEXIM, the innovative back microsurgery specialist
Based
in Balma, near Toulouse (France), VEXIM is a medical device company
created in February 2006. The company has specialized in the creation
and marketing of minimally-invasive solutions for treating traumatic
spinal pathologies. Benefitting from the financial support of it
longstanding shareholder, Truffle Capital2 and from BPI
public subsidies, VEXIM has designed and developed the SpineJack®, a
unique implant capable of repairing a fractured vertebra and restoring
the balance of the spinal column. The company also developed the
MasterflowTM, an innovative solution for mixing and injecting
orthopedic cement that enhances the accuracy of the injection and
optimizes the overall surgical procedure. The company counts 66
employees, including its own sales teams in Europe and a network of
international distributors.
VEXIM has been listed on Alternext
Paris since May 2012. For further information, please visit www.vexim.com
SpineJack® 3, a revolutionary implant for
treating Vertebral Fractures
The revolutionary aspect of the
SpineJack® lies in its ability to restore a fractured vertebra to its
original shape, restore the spinal column’s optimal anatomy and thus
remove pain and enable the patient to recover their functional
capabilities. Thanks to a specialized range of instruments, inserting
the implants into the vertebra is carried out by minimally-invasive
surgery, guided by X-ray, in approximately 30 minutes, enabling the
patient to be discharged shortly after surgery. The SpineJack® range
consists of 3 titanium implants with 3 different diameters, thus
covering 95% of vertebral fractures and all patient morphologies.
SpineJack® technology benefits from the support of international
scientific experts in the field of spinal surgery and worldwide patent
protection through to 2029.
MasterflowTM 2, a
high-performance orthopedic cement delivery system
The
MasterflowTM is an innovative solution for mixing and
injecting orthopedic cement that enhances the accuracy of the injection
and optimizes the overall surgical procedure for treating vertebral
compression fractures. The device provides a better control of the
injection of biomaterials into the spine. A complement of the
SpineJack®, the MasterflowTM stands out for being both easy
to use and precise, particularly in its ability to stop the cement
delivery instantly without inertia. The MasterflowTM
contributes to reducing pain in patients. Its first sales were recorded
in the U.S. in February 2015, and the system has also received the CE
marking in February 2015, a mandatory conformity mark for products
marketed in Europe.
Name : VEXIM
ISIN code : FR0011072602
Ticker
: ALVXM
1 Indicative date, subject to changes.
2
Founded in 2001 in Paris, Truffle Capital is a leading independent
European private equity firm. It is dedicated to investing in and
building technology leaders in the IT, life sciences and energy sectors.
Truffle Capital manages €550m via FCPRs and FCPIs, the latter offering
tax rebates (funds are blocked during 7 to 10 years). For further
information, please visit www.truffle.fr
and www.fcpi.fr.
3
This medical device is a regulated health product that, with regard to
these regulations, bears the CE mark. Please refer to the Instructions
for Use.