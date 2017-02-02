Nordic Nanovector: Share Capital Increase Registered

OSLO, Norway, Feb 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") (OSE: NANO) on 24 January 2017 where the Company announced that the board of directors of the Company had resolved to increase the Company's share capital in connection with the exercise options pursuant to the Company's employee share option program.

The share capital increase has been duly registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following such registration the Company's share capital is NOK 9,806,228.60 divided into 49,031,143 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20.

For further information, please contact:

Tone Kvåle, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +47-91-51-95-76

E-mail: tkvale@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is a biotech company focusing on the development and commercialisation of novel targeted therapeutics in haematology and oncology. The Company's lead clinical-stage product opportunity is Betalutin®, the first in a new class of Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to improve upon and complement current options for the treatment of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need and orphan drug opportunities, representing a growing market worth over $12 billion by 2018.

Betalutin® comprises a tumour-seeking anti-CD37 antibody, lilotomab (previously referred to as HH1), conjugated to a low intensity radionuclide (lutetium-177). The preliminary data has shown promising efficacy and safety profile in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study in a difficult-to-treat NHL patient population. The Company is aiming at developing Betalutin® for the treatment of major types of NHL with first regulatory submission anticipated in 1H 2019.

Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets, while exploring potential distribution agreements in selected geographies. The Company is committed to developing its ARC pipeline to treat multiple selected cancer indications.



Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 3.2 of the Continuing obligations for listed companies.

