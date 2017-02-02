Immune Therapeutics Clears Critical Certification Milestone

Immune Therapeutics Receives Approval for Lodonal™ from the

Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Health and Social Assistance

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:IMUN), a global specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing the science of affordable, non-toxic therapies in Emerging Markets, announced today that the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Health and Social Assistance has issued a Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (COPP) for Lodonal™ (Naltrexone). This certificate grants approval for the manufacturing and export of LodonalTM for the treatment of HIV/AIDS, opportunistic infections, inflammatory disease and cancer in the dosages specified in the filings.

The approval of Lodonal™ (Naltrexone) was supported by a vast array of research including dossier, certificate of analysis, stability reports, pharmacology and toxicology reports as well as clinical data from several Phase II multi-center, randomized studies. The results of these studies and documents showed patients treated with LodonalTM reported significant improvements when compared with patients receiving placebo.

“We are thrilled with this certification as we are now only one step away of seeing all of our hard work come to fruition,” said Noreen Griffin, CEO of Immune Therapeutics. “Before selling into the Nigerian market, we required three main approvals: We received our Drug Approval last year; our Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product which was announced today; and our final approval which is the Marketing Approval from Nigeria.”

“The Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product is not just required for Nigeria,” Ms. Griffin continued. “It is the cornerstone for exportation into any of the other countries we are engaged in. This certificate is required to follow the World Health Organization format as it provides quality assurance for the pharmaceutical products (LodonalTM) and the facility (Acromax). As we push forward in Nigeria, we are simultaneously leveraging the successful clinical trial results and NAFDAC approval to expedite the approval and distribution into other nations devastated by HIV/AIDS including Malawi, Equatorial Guinea and Senegal.”

About Immune Therapeutics, Inc.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:IMUN) is a biotechnology company working to combat chronic, life-threatening diseases through the activation and modulation of the body’s immune system using its patented immunotherapies with a focus of providing such therapies in emerging nations. Its products and immunotherapy technologies are designed to harness the power of the immune system to improve the treatment of cancer, infections such as HIV/AIDS, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the possibility that some or all of the matters and transactions considered by the Company may not proceed as contemplated, and by all other matters specified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to risk and uncertainty. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including its recent periodic reports.

Investor/Media Contact: Kevin Yamano Investor Relations Partners Phone: 818-280-6800 kyamano@irpartnersinc.com