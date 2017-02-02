Mauna Kea Technologies Appoints John Soto As Chief Operating Officer

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of
Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy
platform, today announced the appointment of John Soto to the position
of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Soto will be responsible for Mauna
Kea’s global operations and commercial execution, contributing more than
25 years of experience in the medical device industry to Mauna Kea’s
corporate leadership team. He will report to Sacha Loiseau, Founder and
Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies.
Prior to joining Mauna Kea Technologies, Mr. Soto served as Executive
Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at AngioDynamics, a
NASDAQ-listed global medical device company, where he oversaw the
Company's global commercial execution and strategy, including
international distribution partnerships.
“John has a track record of generating rapid growth at global medical
device companies and driving sustained commercial success. His
experience combined with our focus on commercial execution, particularly
in the U.S. market, will benefit our 2017 performance,” commented Sacha
Loiseau.
Prior to AngioDynamics, Mr. Soto’s earlier roles include senior
leadership positions with Smith & Nephew, RITA Medical Systems, Computer
Motion and U.S. Surgical. John served in the British Royal Navy where he
earned a degree in electronic engineering and studied medical marketing
at the University of California at Los Angeles.
Joseph DeVivo, Mauna Kea Technologies Board Member, former CEO of
AngioDynamics and currently CEO of InTouch Health, added: “Having worked
with John Soto for more than 20 years, I am highly confident of his
abilities as a commercial and business leader. John will increase Mauna
Kea’s capacity to achieve its operating and strategic objectives.”
“Mauna Kea Technologies is at an inflection point today. The Cellvizio
platform is supported by an impressive body of clinical evidence,
important medical society endorsements and much improved U.S.
reimbursement support.” declared John Soto, “I am excited to join the
team and look forward to contributing to the Company’s commercial
success.”
Mr. Soto succeeds Pierre Forest who has resigned to pursue other
interests.
About Mauna Kea Technologies
Mauna Kea Technologies is a
global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties
related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases
thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company’s
flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance to sell a wide range
of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States,
Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more information on
Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking
statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such
forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea
Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no
assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking
statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to
numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the
registration document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French
Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on
June 13, 2016 under number R.16-054 and available on the Company's
website (www.maunakeatech.com),
and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the
markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking
statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown
to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not
consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these
risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances
or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from
the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements
expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the
information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to
subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe
for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.