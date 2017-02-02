Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Expands Algae Cultivation For Compliance And Scaling Studies

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) a company dedicated to the development and commercialization of nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules derived from its proprietary algal strains, announces that the Company has entered into a tolling agreement and technical services contract with Synthetic Genomics, Inc., (SGI) based in La Jolla, California.



ZIVO has engaged SGI to produce biomass in sufficient quantity to satisfy the sample production demands for validation in a variety of compliance studies and tests, ranging from basic toxin screening through more sophisticated digestibility and protein quality tests, as well as safety testing to meet GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) requirements for food and feed applications. These tests and studies have grown in number and scope since late April 2016 as the Company scaled up production to establish and test the parameters of commercialization.

The algal biomass production is conducted under rigorous controls to provide a framework for anticipated cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practice) certification as required by state and federal food safety regulations. The initial biomass cultivation is being carried in small bioreactors and indoor ponds, and is then expected to move to larger, outdoor ponds within the next two weeks. Special inflatable greenhouse canopies placed over the outdoor cultivation ponds will help protect the algae from temperature extremes and windblown debris, thus insuring high-quality samples for the Company’s compliance and validation efforts.

The Company will continue its initiatives to bring algal biomass and high-value extracts into compliance and into the market. Additional sites are being evaluated for more cultivation capacity.

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTC:ZIVO.QB) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health benefits of nutritive components derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

