Biodesix, Inc. Release: GeneStrat Liquid Biopsy Testing Now Includes ROS1 And RET Mutations

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biodesix®, Inc. announced today that the GeneStrat® test, a liquid biopsy for patients with cancer, now includes ROS1 and RET in addition to EGFR sensitizing; EGFR resistance (T790M), KRAS, BRAF mutations; and EML4-ALK fusions. GeneStrat is a non-invasive blood test analyzing circulating tumor DNA and RNA. The test provides fast, highly sensitive results in 72 hours for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Ongoing clinical validation and concordance studies for the actionable mutations are summarized at http://www.biodesix.com/genestrat/?sc=pr

Physicians can utilize GeneStrat as part of the Biodesix Lung Reflex™ multi-omic, liquid biopsy testing strategy when reflexed to VeriStrat® proteomic testing, to identify more aggressive tumor growth and inform likely patient benefit from treatment. In 2016, nearly 80% of physicians who ordered GeneStrat chose to reflex to VeriStrat testing. The VeriStrat test and the genes tested in GeneStrat are covered by Medicare and many private payers.

Biodesix Lung Reflex testing offers significant advantages for patients and their physicians over tissue testing. With results available within 72 hours, GeneStrat and VeriStrat deliver comprehensive information for physicians to support critical treatment decisions as early as initial diagnosis, and can expedite appropriate treatment for patients. Tissue biopsy sample availability is often limited, and awaiting tumor biomarker results may delay treatment decisions and ultimately impact patient outcomes. Blood testing can also capture mutation information regardless of tumor location or heterogeneity, while tissue testing may miss relevant molecular alterations.

About Biodesix

Biodesix® is a molecular diagnostics company advancing the development of innovative, multi-omic blood tests in oncology to enable precision medicine. Biodesix discovers, develops and commercializes multivariate protein and genomic liquid biopsy tests, including the GeneStrat® and VeriStrat® tests, that deliver results within 72 hours. The company is changing the standard of care by providing physicians with diagnostic tests with tests and with the Biodesix Lung Reflex™ testing strategy, for better therapeutic guidance, more accurate prognosis and enhanced disease monitoring to improve patient outcomes. At the forefront of personalized medicine, Biodesix is developing new tests to identify patients who may benefit from immunotherapies. In addition to developing novel diagnostics independently, the company partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop companion diagnostics for use with therapeutic agents.

For more information about Biodesix, please visit www.Biodesix.com.