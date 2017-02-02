Biodesix, Inc. Release: GeneStrat Liquid Biopsy Testing Now Includes ROS1 And RET Mutations

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biodesix®, Inc. announced today that the GeneStrat® test, a
liquid biopsy for patients with cancer, now includes ROS1 and RET in
addition to EGFR sensitizing; EGFR resistance (T790M), KRAS, BRAF
mutations; and EML4-ALK fusions. GeneStrat is a non-invasive blood test
analyzing circulating tumor DNA and RNA. The test provides fast, highly
sensitive results in 72 hours for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
patients. Ongoing clinical validation and concordance studies for the
actionable mutations are summarized at http://www.biodesix.com/genestrat/?sc=pr
Physicians can utilize GeneStrat
as part of the Biodesix
Lung Reflex™ multi-omic, liquid biopsy testing strategy when
reflexed to VeriStrat® proteomic testing, to identify more
aggressive tumor growth and inform likely patient benefit from
treatment. In 2016, nearly 80% of physicians who ordered GeneStrat chose
to reflex to VeriStrat testing. The VeriStrat test and the genes tested
in GeneStrat are covered by Medicare and many private payers.
Biodesix Lung Reflex testing offers significant advantages for patients
and their physicians over tissue testing. With results available within
72 hours, GeneStrat and VeriStrat deliver comprehensive information for
physicians to support critical treatment decisions as early as initial
diagnosis, and can expedite appropriate treatment for patients. Tissue
biopsy sample availability is often limited, and awaiting tumor
biomarker results may delay treatment decisions and ultimately impact
patient outcomes. Blood testing can also capture mutation information
regardless of tumor location or heterogeneity, while tissue testing may
miss relevant molecular alterations.
About Biodesix
Biodesix® is a molecular diagnostics company advancing the
development of innovative, multi-omic blood tests in oncology to enable
precision medicine. Biodesix discovers, develops and commercializes
multivariate protein and genomic liquid biopsy tests, including the
GeneStrat® and VeriStrat® tests, that
deliver results within 72 hours. The company is changing the standard of
care by providing physicians with diagnostic tests with tests and with
the Biodesix Lung Reflex™ testing strategy, for better therapeutic
guidance, more accurate prognosis and enhanced disease monitoring to
improve patient outcomes. At the forefront of personalized medicine,
Biodesix is developing new tests to identify patients who may benefit
from immunotherapies. In addition to developing novel diagnostics
independently, the company partners with biotechnology and
pharmaceutical companies to develop companion diagnostics for use with
therapeutic agents.
For more information about Biodesix, please visit www.Biodesix.com.