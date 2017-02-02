TapImmune (TPIV) Completes Scale-Up And GMP Manufacturing Of TPIV 200 Vaccine To Supply Additional Phase 2 Clinical Trials

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and gene-based immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, announced today it has successfully completed a multi-gram scale-up and GMP manufacturing of a second clinical lot of TPIV 200, the company's multi-epitope T-cell vaccine targeting folate receptor alpha. The manufactured vaccine product will be used to supply an ongoing Phase 2 study of TPIV 200 for the treatment of platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer, as well as a planned Phase 2 study sponsored by the Mayo Clinic for treating triple-negative breast cancer.

"The successful release of our second lot of TPIV 200 represents another important milestone in the progression of our product pipeline and technologies," said Dr. Glynn Wilson, Chairman and CEO of TapImmune. "Improvements to the manufacturing process include a process change to improve scalability and a formulation change to improve the physical appearance and consistency of the final vialed product. The end result is a superior formulation that is more amenable to large scale manufacturing and commercialization."

"Our first TPIV 200 lot was manufactured in early 2016 to fully supply a TapImmune-sponsored Phase 2 trial evaluating the vaccine for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer as well as a Phase 2 trial evaluating the vaccine in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, both of which are currently enrolling patients," said Dr. John Bonfiglio, President and COO of TapImmune. "The current, larger clinical batch of TPIV 200 will fully supply the first TapImmune-sponsored Phase 2 trial in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer, for which a number of clinical sites are currently being screened and initiated. The batch will also supply a planned Mayo Clinic-sponsored Phase 2 trial for triple-negative breast cancer, which is fully funded by a grant from the Department of Defense."

About TapImmune, Inc.

TapImmune, Inc. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer, including metastasis, and infectious disease. The company's peptide or nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutics, comprise one or multiple naturally processed epitopes (NPEs) designed to comprehensively stimulate a patients' killer T-cells, helper T-cells and to restore or further augment antigen presentation by using proprietary nucleic acid-based expression systems. The company's technologies may be used as stand-alone medications or in combination with current treatment modalities.

Please visit the company's website at www.tapimmune.com for more details.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning the Company's expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stored in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings which are available through EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tapimmune-completes-scale-up-and-gmp-manufacturing-of-tpiv-200-vaccine-to-supply-additional-phase-2-clinical-trials-300401060.html

SOURCE TapImmune, Inc.