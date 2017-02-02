Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH & Co. And LEUKOCARE Announce Strategic Alliance And Equity Investment

Rentschler is a German family-owned business and among the world´s leading biopharmaceutical CDMOs. The company has a long track record of delivering successful consulting, bioprocess development and manufacturing solutions for market-ready biopharmaceutical products, all from one source.

Leukocare provides formulation development services based on its proprietary SPS® (Stabilizing and Protecting Solutions) technology platform, which has been shown to significantly improve the stability of therapeutic proteins. Based on SPS®, Leukocare is able to develop, for example, liquid dose formulations that result in biopharmaceuticals with outstanding stability at higher temperatures and longer shelf life. The patented SPS® platform is characterized by specific and innovative combinations of regulatory established and employed excipients.

Creating competitive advantages for clients with best-in-class formulations

The Rentschler/Leukocare alliance strategically aims to incorporate formulation development at every step throughout biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing. Working closely with the client, this will ensure that every end product will - from the very beginning - have a best-in-class formulation and administration mode. This innovative approach will provide clients significant competitive advantages, enabling them to exploit the full potential of their products and markets.

"Our alliance brings to the forefront the importance of drug formulation as a key success factor in the development process. We believe our enhanced ability to improve formulations will result in value creation for our clients and ultimately also help doctors and patients," said Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler.

"This alliance will enable us to fully exploit the possibilities and advantages of the SPS® formulation technologies," stated Michael Scholl, CEO of Leukocare. "With a strong partner like Rentschler, we will be able to offer our innovative formulation expertise to a broad range of clients and elevate the role of formulation strategy on the biopharmaceutical industry's agenda."

About Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH

Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH, located in Laupheim, Germany, is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for bioprocess development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as for regulatory support. The Company's clients include innovative biotech companies and major pharmaceutical companies around the world. Many years of experience and excellence in finding solutions as well as certified quality management and advanced technologies ensure Rentschler's high quality standards. Rentschler is a family-owned company employing approximately 700 people. For further information, please visit http://www.rentschler.de.

About LEUKOCARE AG

LEUKOCARE AG, located in Martinsried, Germany, provides a next-generation formulation platform for the protection of proteins like biopharmaceuticals to allow the development of better products. The proprietary SPS® technologies are provided to development projects of partners in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. LEUKOCARE's SPS® technologies improve stability and quality of biologics like antibodies, vaccines, etc. in dry and liquid formulation. SPS® also protects proteins in biologically functionalized combination devices. For further information please visit http://www.leukocare.com.

About the Rentschler and Leukocare alliance

The alliance between Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH and Leukocare AG strategically aims to incorporate formulation development at every step throughout biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing. Working closely with the client, this will ensure that the end products will - from the very beginning - have a best-in-class formulation and administration mode. This innovative approach will provide clients significant competitive advantages, enabling them to exploit the full potential of their products and markets.

Contact



Raimund Gabriel

Managing Partner

MC Services AG

Phone: +49-89-210228-36

Email: rentschler-leukocare@mc-services.eu



SOURCE Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH