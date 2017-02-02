|
ConMed (CNMD) Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results
UTICA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CONMED Corporation (Nasdaq:CNMD) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.
Fourth Quarter 2016 Highlights
Sales of $204.1 million increased 6.8% as reported compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 9.1% but declined 1.5% organically.
International reported revenue grew 6.0% year over year and 0.4% organically. On an organic constant currency basis, international markets increased 4.8%, delivering a third consecutive quarter of growth across all three reporting categories.
Domestic General Surgery sales grew 33.4% as reported, driven by continued strength in the AirSeal® platform. On an organic basis, domestic General Surgery sales increased 1.5%.
Diluted net earnings per share (GAAP) were $0.24, compared to diluted net earnings per share (GAAP) of $0.28 in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share(1) were $0.54 versus $0.60 in the prior-year period.
