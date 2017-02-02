|
Electromed, Inc. Announces Results Of Cost-Effective Analysis Of Using HFCWO In Patients With Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis
NEW PRAGUE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electromed, Inc. (NYSE MKT:ELMD) today announced that a new study published in Respiratory Therapy: The Journal of Pulmonary Technique shows that consistent use of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System significantly reduces bronchiectasis-related healthcare utilization and cost. In total, the results revealed an annual savings of $3,045 per bronchiectasis patient, per year of SmartVest use.
Bronchiectasis is an irreversible, chronic lung condition characterized by enlarged and permanently damaged bronchi. The disease is associated with recurrent lower respiratory infections, inflammation, reduction in pulmonary function, impaired respiratory secretion clearance, increased hospitalizations and medication use, and increased morbidity and mortality.1-3 The goals of bronchiectasis treatment are to mobilize airway secretions to reduce respiratory infections, minimize the number of exacerbations, enhance ventilation, and improve a person’s quality of life.4,5 The potential estimated domestic incidence of bronchiectasis was 400,000 people in 2016, and growing approximately 9% annually.3
