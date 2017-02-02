Glaukos Promotes Chris M. Calcaterra To Chief Operating Officer

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology
company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough
products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma,
today announced that Chris M. Calcaterra has been named Chief Operating
Officer, effective immediately.
“Chris has been instrumental in the growth and development of Glaukos
since joining our management team nearly nine years ago and I am
confident that he will continue to play an integral role in our success
in the newly created Chief Operating Officer position”
Mr. Calcaterra joined Glaukos in 2008 and has served as its Chief
Commercial Officer since that time. With his promotion to Chief
Operating Officer, Mr. Calcaterra will continue to lead the company’s
global sales, marketing and reimbursement functions, while adding
oversight of manufacturing operations, facilities management and
clinical recruiting to his management responsibilities.
Mr. Calcaterra has more than 25 years of experience in the ophthalmic
medical technology industry. Prior to joining Glaukos, he was a senior
vice president responsible for the cataract business at Advanced Medical
Optics, Inc. (AMO), which was acquired by Abbott Laboratories in 2009.
He previously held increasingly responsible leadership positions in a
variety of sales and marketing roles at AMO, as well as AMO’s
predecessor surgical division business at Allergan, Inc.
“Chris has been instrumental in the growth and development of Glaukos
since joining our management team nearly nine years ago and I am
confident that he will continue to play an integral role in our success
in the newly created Chief Operating Officer position,” said Thomas
Burns, Glaukos President and Chief Executive Officer. “His sales and
marketing prowess, thoughtful leadership, sound judgement, competitive
spirit and stellar reputation across the ophthalmic professional
community and industry make him an ideal individual for this expanded
leadership responsibility. On behalf of the entire Glaukos organization,
I am pleased to offer Chris this promotion and our congratulations and
full support.”
Mr. Calcaterra holds a bachelor’s degree from Miami University and a
master’s in business administration from Xavier University.
About Glaukos
Glaukos (www.glaukos.com)
is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development
and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed
to transform the treatment of glaucoma, one of the world’s leading
causes of blindness. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma
Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment
and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent®,
its first MIGS device, in the United States in July 2012 and is
leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and
proprietary portfolio of micro-scale injectable therapies designed to
address the complete range of glaucoma disease states and progression.
The company believes the iStent, measuring 1.0 mm long and 0.33
mm wide, is the smallest medical device ever approved by the FDA.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts included in
this press release that address activities, events or developments that
we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are
forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a
reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we
caution you that they are based on current expectations about future
events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors
relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are
difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may
cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These
potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitations, our
ability to continue to pioneer the worldwide development and expansion
of MIGs and products for the treatment of glaucoma. These risks,
uncertainties and factors are described in detail under the caption
“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the
quarter ended September 30, 2016 filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are
available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com
or at www.sec.gov.
In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is
available on our website at www.glaukos.com.
All forward-looking statements included in this press release are
expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary
statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the
forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of
the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or
clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under
applicable securities law.