VisCardia Locks in $12.5 Million, Snags Inovise Medical Assets & Tech

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VisCardia Inc, a privately held medical device developer, announced
today it has completed series B financing and simultaneously obtained
assets and technology rights from Inovise Medical, Inc., with a combined
aggregate value of $12.5M, to continue development of its proprietary
implantable heart failure therapy device. Investments were lead by
Kinetic Capital Partners of Vancouver BC. Congruent to its objectives,
Michael Mirro MD has been appointed as VisCardia’s Director of Medical
Affairs.
Heart failure affects over 10 million patients in Europe and the United
States resulting in over $50 billion health care costs per year. It is
one of the leading causes of hospitalization for people older than 65,
and results in impaired quality of life, anxiety, and depression. In the
U.S. alone, over 520,000 newly diagnosed cases of moderate to severe
heart failure occur every year are not currently indicated for any
therapeutic heart failure device options.
VisCardia’s proprietary implantable system chronically stimulates the
thoracic cavity musculature to mechanically augment cardiac systole and
diastolic filling. The therapy is targeted for the significant majority
of heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction and normal
ventricular electrical conduction.
“Our pre-clinical and human data demonstrates that our therapy
chronically improves systolic and diastolic function without exhibiting
adverse muscle fatigue,” said Peter Bauer, VisCardia’s President and
Chief Executive Officer. “This evidence, along with the pressing need
for new chronic heart failure therapies in patients with normal
electrical function, helped drive our successful round in preparation
for the next round of studies using our newly developed system.”
Consistent with the company’s objectives, Dr. Michael Mirro M.D. has
joined VisCardia as its Director of Medical Affairs. “As a pioneer in
the field of cardiac electrophysiology, implantable device therapy, and
clinical research, Dr. Mirro will be an integral part of VisCardia’s
therapy development and commercialization process. He brings a deep
clinical expertise with novel implantable device research practices,”
said Peter Bauer. “As a renowned opinion leader in medical technology
and clinical standards of care for implantable devices, Dr. Mirro’s
expertise will help us shape clinical practice for our therapy to be
adopted as a standard of care.”
“The clinical standard of care for heart failure has a well-known gap of
device therapies for the significant majority of patients with reduced
ejection fraction yet preserved ventricular synchrony,” said Dr Mirro,
“I’m excited to join this initiative since preliminary data has
demonstrated VisCardia’s unique therapy targets the primary issue with
chronic heart failure, namely reduced hemodynamic function while
operating at a delicate tipping point of filling and energetics. I am
extremely excited to help support the team of extraordinary device
scientists who will bring to market a novel device to manage heart
failure, and bring life-saving technology to a large group of patients
who cannot benefit from cardiac resynchronization therapy.”
About Michael Mirro M.D.
Dr. Michael J. Mirro is board certified in internal medicine,
cardiovascular disease, cardiac electrophysiology, and geriatrics. He is
a Certified Cardiac Device Specialist (IBHRE), and a Fellow of the
American College of Physicians, the American Heart Association, the
American College of Chest Physicians, and the American College of
Cardiology (ACC). He has conducted clinical research studies as a
principal investigator for over 100 trials and has published over 40
scientific articles and book chapters.
Dr. Mirro currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Academic
Research Officer at Parkview Health, Director of the Mirro Center for
Research and Innovation at Parkview, and Clinical Professor of Medicine
at Indiana University. He is a trustee and chair of the Academic Affairs
Committee at Indiana University.
About VisCardia
VisCardia based in Portland, OR is developing a novel implantable device
therapy for treating heart failure, a condition that afflicts 10 million
patients in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about VisCardia, visit: http://www.viscardia.com