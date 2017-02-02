PAVmed (PAVM) Announces Closing Of Financing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq:PAVM, PAVMW), a highly differentiated,
multi-product medical device company, today announced the closing of a
$1.5 million financing. The private placement consists of shares of
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) and Series
A Warrants (the “Series A Warrants”).
Dr. Lishan Aklog, Chairman and CEO of PAVmed, stated, “The strong
investor interest in our company has been extremely gratifying.
Furthermore, we continue to be delighted with investors’ growing
receptivity and endorsement of our business model.”
PAVmed employs a unique business model designed to advance products from
concept to commercialization much more rapidly and with significantly
less capital than traditional medical device companies.
The company is targeting FDA clearance of its first product, the PortIO™
Intraosseous Infusion System, by the end of Q2 2017. In addition, PAVmed
expects to file a 510(k) premarket notification submission with the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its second product, CarpX™, for
the percutaneous treatment of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome in Q2 2017. The
company currently estimates that the aggregate capital required to
obtain FDA clearance and initiate commercialization for both products to
be approximately $1 million.
“We are excited about the near-term milestones for PortIO™ and CarpX™,”
said Dr. Aklog. “The combined addressable market opportunities for these
products are in excess of $1 billion. We believe that the
commercialization of these products has the potential to generate
significant value for our shareholders.”
Dr. Aklog added, “Our time and capital efficient business model enables
our multi-product pipeline strategy. We look forward to making further
announcements about the forward momentum of other products in our
pipeline.”
The Preferred Stock is convertible into shares of PAVmed common stock
(the “Common Stock”) at a conversion price of $6.00 per share.
Cumulative dividends are payable on the Preferred Stock at a rate of 8%
per annum, initially payable in-kind in additional shares of Preferred
Stock. Each Series A Warrant is exercisable for one share of Common
Stock at $8.00 per share. The conversion price and exercise price of
each of the Preferred Stock and Series A Warrants, respectively, are
subject to weighted average anti-dilution protection. The Series A
Warrants are also exchangeable, subject to certain conditions, into a
new series of warrants for which the company intends to seek a listing
to facilitate trading of such warrants. PAVmed has agreed to file one or
more registration statements covering the resale of securities
underlying or issuable pursuant to the terms of the Preferred Stock and
Series A Warrants.
In addition, the company continues to evaluate potential exchange offers
involving its outstanding securities. The intention of any such
transaction would be to enhance the value of such securities.
“The alternatives currently being evaluated are intended to reward
holders of our outstanding securities, provide additional incentives for
long-term ownership of such securities and attract additional investors
to our company,” said Dr. Aklog.
The determination whether or not to proceed with any such transaction
shall be in the company’s sole discretion and shall be based upon market
conditions at such time, among other considerations. There can be no
assurance that any such transaction will occur at all, or if it does,
that it will ultimately result in any increase in value for the
company’s securities.
About PAVmed Inc.
PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMW) is a highly differentiated,
multi-product medical device company employing a unique business model
designed to advance products from concept to commercialization much more
rapidly and with significantly less capital than the typical medical
device company. This proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an
expanding multi-product pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and
accelerating value creation. PAVmed’s diversified pipeline of products
address unmet clinical needs, have attractive regulatory pathways and
market opportunities and encompass a broad spectrum of clinical areas
including carpal tunnel syndrome (CarpX™), medical infusions (NextFlo™
and NextCath™), interventional radiology (PortIO™ and NextCath), tissue
ablation and cardiovascular intervention (Caldus™) and pediatric ear
infections (DisappEAR™). For further information, please visit www.pavmed.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that
are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, based upon
the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management, are
subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to
differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that
may cause such differences include, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost
and time required advance our products to regulatory submission; whether
regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results
from our pre-clinical studies; whether and when our products are cleared
by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of our products once
cleared and commercialized; our ability to raise additional funding and
other competitive developments. PAVmed has not yet received clearance
from the FDA or other regulatory body to market any of its products. New
risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to
predict. All of these factors are difficult or impossible to predict
accurately and many of them are beyond our control. For a further list
and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties
that may affect our future operations, see Part I, Item IA, “Risk
Factors,” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part
II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in any Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed
by us after our most recent Annual Report. We disclaim any intention or
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to
reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions, or
circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may
affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those
contained in the forward-looking statements.