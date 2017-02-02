Nuvectra (NVTR) Files Regulatory Submissions For FDA And CE Mark Approvals Of The Virtis Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) System

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR), a neurostimulation medical device company, announced today that it has filed regulatory submissions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE Mark authorities for Virtis™, the Company’s sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder.



Scott Drees, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to announce that we have submitted our Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application to the FDA for the Virtis SNS System. In addition, we have also filed with TUV Süd, for CE mark approval. I am proud of the Nuvectra team that developed our system and worked so diligently to meet these milestones and we look forward to working interactively with FDA and TUV on the approval processes. These submissions are another example of the versatility of our neurostimulation platform and our commitment to helping physicians improve the lives of patients.”

“I am optimistic about the future opportunity to have a second sacral nerve stimulation system option for my patients,” said Steven Siegel, MD, Director of the Metro Urology Centers for Female Urology and Continence Care. “If approved, Virtis will not only provide me with another system to choose from, but also offer expanded capabilities to manage my patient’s symptoms. It has been gratifying to be part of the Virtis development process and I’m pleased to see the progress being made to bring this new system to market.”

These submissions, pending timely regulatory approval from each authority, would position the company to release the system in the European market by the end of 2017 and to begin commercialization efforts in the US sometime in 2018. For more information about Nuvectra, visit www.nuvectramed.com.

About Nuvectra Corporation

Nuvectra™ is a neurostimulation company committed to helping physicians improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Algovita® Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System is our first commercial offering and is CE marked and FDA approved for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs. Our innovative technology platform also has capabilities under development to support other neurological indications such as sacral nerve stimulation (SNS), and deep brain stimulation (DBS). In addition, our NeuroNexus subsidiary designs, manufactures and markets leading-edge neural-interface technologies for the neuroscience clinical research market. Visit the Nuvectra website at www.nuvectramed.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements we make regarding the outlook for Nuvectra as an independent publicly-traded company. Forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, and therefore they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of our control. Our actual performance may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: (i) the timing of the commercial launch of Algovita in the United States; (ii) our ability to successfully commercialize Algovita and develop and commercialize enhancements to Algovita; (iii) the uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals in the United States and Europe for our Virtis SNS system; (iv) our ability to successfully launch and commercialize the Virtis SNS system if it receives regulatory approval; (v) the outcome of our development plans for our neurostimulation technology platform, including our ability to identify additional indications or conditions for which we may develop neurostimulation medical devices or therapies and seek regulatory approval thereof; (vi) our ability to identify business development and growth opportunities and to successfully execute on our strategy, including our ability to seek and develop strategic partnerships with third parties to, among other things, fund clinical and development costs for new product offerings; (vii) the performance by our development partners, including Aleva Neurotherapeutics, S.A., of their obligations under their agreements with us; (viii) the scope of protection for our intellectual property rights covering Algovita and other products using our neurostimulation technology platform, along with any product enhancements; (ix) our ability to successfully build an effective commercial infrastructure and sales force in the United States; (x) our compliance with all regulatory and legal requirements regarding implantable medical devices and interactions with healthcare professionals; and (xi) any product recalls or the receipt of any warning letters from any governmental or regulatory agency. Please see the sections entitled "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Nuvectra's Registration Statement on Form 10 for a description of these and other risks and uncertainties. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contacts: Nuvectra Corporation Walter Berger, Chief Financial Officer (972) 474-3102 wberger@nuvectramed.com Jennifer Armstrong, Media Relations (214) 474-3110 jarmstrong@nuvectramed.com Investor Contacts: The Ruth Group Nick Laudico (646) 536-7030 nlaudico@theruthgroup.com Zack Kubow (646) 536-7020 zkubow@theruthgroup.com