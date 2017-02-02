|
SurModics (SRDX) Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results
2/2/2017 8:37:39 AM
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced results for its fiscal 2017 first quarter, ended December 31, 2016.
“The Surmodics team made meaningful investments in our whole-product strategy while delivering top-line growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2017,” said Gary Maharaj, president and chief executive officer. “We believe that we are well-positioned for future growth as we remain on track to continue the clinical evaluation of our SurVeil™ drug-coated balloon (“DCB”) and prepare for regulatory submission of several proprietary products in the next few months.”
comments powered by