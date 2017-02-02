Second Sight (EYES) Announces Positive Reimbursement Renewal Decision In Germany

SYLMAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:EYES) ("Second Sight" or
"the Company"), a developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable
visual prosthetics to restore some functional vision to blind patients,
today announced that the German Institute for the Hospital Remuneration
System (InEK) has renewed Status 1 (full approval) for the Epiretinal
Prosthesis across 15 hospitals under the NUB1 innovation
program. This decision allows approved hospitals to negotiate
reimbursement coverage for treating patients with advanced stage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) with the Argus® II Retinal
Prosthesis system, inter alia, with statutory health insurance companies
that covers more than 85% of German population. A NUB decision is valid
for one year and can be renewed by application.
In Europe, Argus II is indicated for blind people suffering from
advanced outer retinal degenerative diseases such as RP. RP is an
inherited disease that often results in nearly complete blindness,
affecting up to 30,000 Germans and 167,000 Europeans.
“This NUB renewal is a significant endorsement of the strong interest of
German ophthalmologists to help blind patients restore some of their
vision. We look forward to collaborating with leaders in the ophthalmic
and patient community who are committed to help patients living with
blindness as a result of severe diseases such as Retinitis Pigmentosa,”
said Will McGuire, President and CEO of Second Sight Medical Products.
Availability of the Argus II continues to expand worldwide to patients
as reimbursement and funding are approved in a growing number of
countries and regions. With over 215 patients implanted thus far, more
than 35 of whom live in Germany, Argus II continues to be the most
widely available retinal prosthesis with some patients having received
their system almost 10 years ago.
About the Argus II® Retinal Prosthesis System
Second Sight's Argus II System provides electrical stimulation that
bypasses the defunct retinal cells and stimulates remaining viable cells
inducing visual perception in individuals with severe to profound
Retinitis Pigmentosa. The Argus II works by converting images captured
by a miniature video camera mounted on the patient's glasses into a
series of small electrical pulses, which are transmitted wirelessly to
an array of electrodes implanted on the surface of the retina. These
pulses are intended to stimulate the retina's remaining cells, resulting
in the perception of patterns of light in the brain. The patient then
learns to interpret these visual patterns, thereby regaining some visual
function. The Argus II is the first artificial retina to receive
widespread approval, and is offered at approved centers in Canada,
France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland,
Turkey, United Kingdom, and the U.S.
About Second Sight
Second Sight's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative
implantable visual prosthetics to enable blind individuals to achieve
greater independence. Second Sight has developed and manufactures the
Argus® II Retinal Prosthesis System. Second Sight is currently underway
in a trial to test the safety and utility of the Argus II in individuals
with Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration. Second Sight is also
developing the Orion™ I Visual Cortical Prosthesis to restore some
vision to individuals who are blind due to causes other than preventable
or treatable conditions. U.S. Headquarters are in Sylmar, CA, and
European Headquarters are in Lausanne, Switzerland. For more
information, visit www.secondsight.com.
1 Neue Untersuchungs und Behandlungsmethoden (NUB)