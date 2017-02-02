Second Sight (EYES) Announces Positive Reimbursement Renewal Decision In Germany

SYLMAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:EYES) ("Second Sight" or "the Company"), a developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics to restore some functional vision to blind patients, today announced that the German Institute for the Hospital Remuneration System (InEK) has renewed Status 1 (full approval) for the Epiretinal Prosthesis across 15 hospitals under the NUB1 innovation program. This decision allows approved hospitals to negotiate reimbursement coverage for treating patients with advanced stage Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) with the Argus® II Retinal Prosthesis system, inter alia, with statutory health insurance companies that covers more than 85% of German population. A NUB decision is valid for one year and can be renewed by application.

In Europe, Argus II is indicated for blind people suffering from advanced outer retinal degenerative diseases such as RP. RP is an inherited disease that often results in nearly complete blindness, affecting up to 30,000 Germans and 167,000 Europeans.

“This NUB renewal is a significant endorsement of the strong interest of German ophthalmologists to help blind patients restore some of their vision. We look forward to collaborating with leaders in the ophthalmic and patient community who are committed to help patients living with blindness as a result of severe diseases such as Retinitis Pigmentosa,” said Will McGuire, President and CEO of Second Sight Medical Products.

Availability of the Argus II continues to expand worldwide to patients as reimbursement and funding are approved in a growing number of countries and regions. With over 215 patients implanted thus far, more than 35 of whom live in Germany, Argus II continues to be the most widely available retinal prosthesis with some patients having received their system almost 10 years ago.

About the Argus II® Retinal Prosthesis System

Second Sight's Argus II System provides electrical stimulation that bypasses the defunct retinal cells and stimulates remaining viable cells inducing visual perception in individuals with severe to profound Retinitis Pigmentosa. The Argus II works by converting images captured by a miniature video camera mounted on the patient's glasses into a series of small electrical pulses, which are transmitted wirelessly to an array of electrodes implanted on the surface of the retina. These pulses are intended to stimulate the retina's remaining cells, resulting in the perception of patterns of light in the brain. The patient then learns to interpret these visual patterns, thereby regaining some visual function. The Argus II is the first artificial retina to receive widespread approval, and is offered at approved centers in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the U.S.

About Second Sight

Second Sight's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative implantable visual prosthetics to enable blind individuals to achieve greater independence. Second Sight has developed and manufactures the Argus® II Retinal Prosthesis System. Second Sight is currently underway in a trial to test the safety and utility of the Argus II in individuals with Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration. Second Sight is also developing the Orion™ I Visual Cortical Prosthesis to restore some vision to individuals who are blind due to causes other than preventable or treatable conditions. U.S. Headquarters are in Sylmar, CA, and European Headquarters are in Lausanne, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.secondsight.com.

1 Neue Untersuchungs und Behandlungsmethoden (NUB)