Carestream Health Partners With Zebra Medical Vision, Shows Imaging Analytics Tools At HIMSS 2017

Use of Zebra
Medical Vision software can enhance diagnostic quality while helping
to maximize productivity and minimize costs. The software analyzes past
and current imaging studies within Carestream’s radiology diagnostic
client to identify chronic conditions that may require preventative
treatment.
Carestream is adding the Zebra software to its Clinical Collaboration
Platform to help healthcare providers manage high-risk patients by
targeting conditions such as osteoporotic fractures, high coronary
calcium levels, emphysema and fatty liver tissue. Zebra software also
can be used as a real-time assistant to help radiologists avoid missed
diagnoses and increase consistency.
“Our goal is to equip healthcare providers with imaging analytics that
can expedite early detection to help improve patient care. A holistic
approach to analytics is the only way to achieve value-based imaging,”
said Ludovic D’Aprea, Carestream’s General Manager for Healthcare
Information Solutions. “That’s why we incorporated Zebra’s image-based
analytics into Carestream’s existing real-time business dashboard and
dose monitoring solutions.”
“We are enthusiastic about this global reseller agreement since many
national government healthcare programs, large integrated health
delivery networks and value-based health organizations currently use
Carestream’s enterprise imaging platform. Adding Zebra analytics
software to Carestream’s Clinical Collaboration Platform can bring
immediate value to these providers,” said Elad Benjamin, CEO of Zebra
Medical Vision.
Report Analytics Shown as Work in Progress
Carestream will demonstrate combining imaging with report analytics
using its NLP (natural language understanding) program, which is a work
in progress. This program will provide real-time alerts to radiologists
and specialists as they dictate or type a report to identify potential
errors in critical findings, body part mismatches or gender errors. Its
semantic search capability will analyze the context of reports to
provide conceptual data that can be used for clinical references,
research, business intelligence or population management.
Carestream’s
Clinical Collaboration Platform (see video link) provides monitoring
and analysis for:
-
Business/operational planning including productivity metrics and
resource optimization
-
System performance including proactive monitoring and preventative
maintenance
-
Clinical decision support including research and computer-aided
diagnostics; and
-
Quality metrics including error correction and discrepancy detection;
critical results; regulatory compliance; participation in national
registries and peer review.
About Zebra Medical Vision
Zebra Medical Vision uses machine and deep learning to create and
provide next generation products and services to the healthcare
industry. Its Imaging Analytics Platform allows healthcare institutions
to identify patients at risk of disease, and offer improved,
preventative treatment pathways to improve patient care. Headquartered
in Kibbutz Shefayim Israel, the Company was founded in 2014 by
Co-Founders Eyal Toledano, Eyal Gura, and Elad Benjamin and funded by
Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, Intermountain Investment Fund, OurCrowd
and Dolby Ventures. For more information visit www.zebra-med.com/.
About Carestream Health
Carestream is a worldwide provider of dental and medical imaging systems
and IT solutions; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and
precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial,
medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global
service and support network. For more information about the
company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please
contact your Carestream representative or call 888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com.
To view Carestream’s latest news announcements, please visit www.carestream.com/news.
CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.
