Carestream Health Partners With Zebra Medical Vision, Shows Imaging Analytics Tools At HIMSS 2017

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carestream Health is showcasing at the upcoming HIMSS conference (Booth #661) its reseller partnership with Zebra Medical Vision, which provides imaging analytics that deliver automated population health insights and decision support tools to clinicians, payers and providers.

“That’s why we incorporated Zebra’s image-based analytics into Carestream’s existing real-time business dashboard and dose monitoring solutions.”

Use of Zebra Medical Vision software can enhance diagnostic quality while helping to maximize productivity and minimize costs. The software analyzes past and current imaging studies within Carestream’s radiology diagnostic client to identify chronic conditions that may require preventative treatment.

Carestream is adding the Zebra software to its Clinical Collaboration Platform to help healthcare providers manage high-risk patients by targeting conditions such as osteoporotic fractures, high coronary calcium levels, emphysema and fatty liver tissue. Zebra software also can be used as a real-time assistant to help radiologists avoid missed diagnoses and increase consistency.

“Our goal is to equip healthcare providers with imaging analytics that can expedite early detection to help improve patient care. A holistic approach to analytics is the only way to achieve value-based imaging,” said Ludovic D’Aprea, Carestream’s General Manager for Healthcare Information Solutions. “That’s why we incorporated Zebra’s image-based analytics into Carestream’s existing real-time business dashboard and dose monitoring solutions.”

“We are enthusiastic about this global reseller agreement since many national government healthcare programs, large integrated health delivery networks and value-based health organizations currently use Carestream’s enterprise imaging platform. Adding Zebra analytics software to Carestream’s Clinical Collaboration Platform can bring immediate value to these providers,” said Elad Benjamin, CEO of Zebra Medical Vision.

Report Analytics Shown as Work in Progress

Carestream will demonstrate combining imaging with report analytics using its NLP (natural language understanding) program, which is a work in progress. This program will provide real-time alerts to radiologists and specialists as they dictate or type a report to identify potential errors in critical findings, body part mismatches or gender errors. Its semantic search capability will analyze the context of reports to provide conceptual data that can be used for clinical references, research, business intelligence or population management.

Carestream’s Clinical Collaboration Platform (see video link) provides monitoring and analysis for:

Business/operational planning including productivity metrics and resource optimization

System performance including proactive monitoring and preventative maintenance

Clinical decision support including research and computer-aided diagnostics; and

Quality metrics including error correction and discrepancy detection; critical results; regulatory compliance; participation in national registries and peer review.

About Zebra Medical Vision

Zebra Medical Vision uses machine and deep learning to create and provide next generation products and services to the healthcare industry. Its Imaging Analytics Platform allows healthcare institutions to identify patients at risk of disease, and offer improved, preventative treatment pathways to improve patient care. Headquartered in Kibbutz Shefayim Israel, the Company was founded in 2014 by Co-Founders Eyal Toledano, Eyal Gura, and Elad Benjamin and funded by Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, Intermountain Investment Fund, OurCrowd and Dolby Ventures. For more information visit www.zebra-med.com/.

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of dental and medical imaging systems and IT solutions; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or call 888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com. To view Carestream’s latest news announcements, please visit www.carestream.com/news.

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.

Follow Carestream Health online:

http://www.twitter.com/carestream

http://www.youtube.com/carestream

http://www.carestream.com/blog/

http://www.facebook.com/carestream

http://www.linkedin.com/company/carestream-health

2017