NeuroVive (NVP)'s New Generation Of Sanglifehrin-Based Compounds Demonstrate Potent Inhibitory Effects On Human Hepatocellular Cancer Cells

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: NVP, OTCQX: NEVPF), the mitochondrial medicine company, presents preclinical data from a new generation of sanglifehrin-based compounds with potent inhibitory effects on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) cells and anti-cancer activity in an experimental model of HCC at the scientific conference EASL HCC Summitheld in Geneva, Switzerland, 2-5 February, 2017.

The company has explored anti-cancer effects in a new proprietary subset of sanglifehrin-based compounds. Results from a recently generated model compound, in which the anti-cancer activity has been optimized, show up to 500 times more potent inhibitory effects on human hepatocellular cancer cells (in vitro) compared to the existing cancer drug sorafenib (a registered drug for the treatment of advanced HCC). Furthermore, this compound class also demonstrated anti-cancer activity in an experimental (in vivo) model of HCC, after oral as well as intraperitoneal dosing. The compounds were not toxic to normal cells and well tolerated in vivo.

The results are summarized in a poster with the titlePreclinical analysis of sanglifehrin-based cyclophilin inhibitors showing potential for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma1. The posterwill be presented at the conference.

"We are very impressed by the anti-cancer potency that has been revealed in these studies. This new sanglifehrin-based compound class, which we have optimized for anti-cancer activity, offers a very much needed new therapeutic opportunity to combat HCC through a unique mechanism of action", said Magnus Hansson, Chief Medical Officer at NeuroVive.

About the EASL HCC Summit

The EASL HCC Summit covers topics such as early detection, diagnosis and treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, highlighting both the basic science and clinical science aspects of this important and rapidly evolving field.

About Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Liver cancer includes two major types: hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and intrahepatic bile duct cancer. Infection with certain types of the hepatitis virus increases the risk of liver cancer. Patients with alcohol or fatty liver disease (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, NASH) induced liver cirrhosis also have an increased risk of developing cancer in the liver. Even though less common in northern Europe and the US, HCC is the sixth most prevalent cancer and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide2,3.

Hepatocellular cancer patients have a high medical need for new and effective treatment alternatives.

1. Michele Tavecchio*, Alvar Grönberg*, Eskil Elmér*, Philippe Gallay**, Matthew Gregory***, Steven Moss ***, Magnus Hansson*. *NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, Sweden, **The Scripps Research Institute, US, ***Isomerase Therapeutics Ltd, UK.

2. Altekruse SF, McGlynn KA, Reichman ME: Hepatocellular carcinoma incidence, mortality, and survival trends in the United States from 1975 to 2005. J Clin Oncol 27 (9): 1485-91, 2009.

3. Forner A, Llovet JM, Bruix J: Hepatocellular carcinoma. Lancet 379 (9822): 1245-55, 2012.

About NeuroVive

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine. The company is committed to the discovery and development of medicines that preserve mitochondrial integrity and function in areas of unmet medical need. The company's strategy is to take drugs for rare diseases through clinical development and into the market. The strategy for projects within larger indications outside the core focus area is out-licensing in the preclinical phase. NeuroVive enhances the value of its projects in an organization that includes strong international partnerships and a network of mitochondrial research institutions, as well as expertise with capacities within drug development and production.

NeuroVive has a project in early clinical phase II development for the prevention of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (NeuroSTAT®). NeuroSTAT has orphan drug designation in Europe and in the US. The R&D portfolio consists of several late stage research programs in areas ranging from genetic mitochondrial disorders to cancer and metabolic diseases such as NASH.

NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).

