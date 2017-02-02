SCORR Marketing Releases Annual Report On Marketing Trends In The Health Sciences Industry

KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCORR
Marketing, a global health science marketing and communications
firm, recently completed its fourth annual survey on marketing trends in
the health sciences industry. This report helps marketing professionals
compare their marketing efforts against industry averages in areas such
as: marketing agency utilization and satisfaction, trade shows and
digital marketing.
The survey gathered information on the number of people that companies
in the health science industry employ on their internal marketing teams,
where companies are spending a majority of their marketing budgets, how
satisfied companies are with their marketing tactics, how companies
select a marketing partner and how they rate their agency’s performance.
Among the findings, trade shows claimed the highest percentage of
budgets among tactical categories, with nearly half of the respondents
from all company types indicating it accounts for 40 percent or more of
their marketing expenditure. The Drug Information Association (DIA)
annual meeting and the BIO International Convention remained the two
most popular health science industry events. However, the American
Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting moved from seventh
place to third place in this year’s report.
“It’s important for the industry to know how companies prioritize their
goals, if they outsource their marketing needs and how satisfied they
are with their decisions,” said Krystle
Buntemeyer, chief marketing officer at SCORR. “The better you
understand the industry and your competitors, the more effective you can
be in making strategic decisions. This report provides insight every
health science company can use.”
To purchase the 2016 Health Science Industry Marketing Trends Report,
visit scorrmarketing.com.
