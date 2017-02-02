SCORR Marketing Releases Annual Report On Marketing Trends In The Health Sciences Industry

KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCORR Marketing, a global health science marketing and communications firm, recently completed its fourth annual survey on marketing trends in the health sciences industry. This report helps marketing professionals compare their marketing efforts against industry averages in areas such as: marketing agency utilization and satisfaction, trade shows and digital marketing.

The survey gathered information on the number of people that companies in the health science industry employ on their internal marketing teams, where companies are spending a majority of their marketing budgets, how satisfied companies are with their marketing tactics, how companies select a marketing partner and how they rate their agency’s performance.

Among the findings, trade shows claimed the highest percentage of budgets among tactical categories, with nearly half of the respondents from all company types indicating it accounts for 40 percent or more of their marketing expenditure. The Drug Information Association (DIA) annual meeting and the BIO International Convention remained the two most popular health science industry events. However, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting moved from seventh place to third place in this year’s report.

“It’s important for the industry to know how companies prioritize their goals, if they outsource their marketing needs and how satisfied they are with their decisions,” said Krystle Buntemeyer, chief marketing officer at SCORR. “The better you understand the industry and your competitors, the more effective you can be in making strategic decisions. This report provides insight every health science company can use.”

