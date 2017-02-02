AiVita Biomedical Launches PROVOQUE Eye Complex

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical today announced the launch of PROVOQUE Eye Complex, a patented stem cell-derived formula that helps address the visible signs of skin aging under and around the eyes.

The core proprietary technology in PROVOQUE Eye Complex is a stem cell-conditioned media containing microelements, amino acids, vitamins, antioxidants, proteins, lipids, carbohydrates and factors secreted by skin progenitor cells, the same ingredients present in abundance during early skin development. Packaged in an easy to apply aesthetic cosmetic formulation, PROVOQUE Eye Complex is precisely formulated to address the functional concerns of eye aesthetics including thin periocular skin, dryness, fine line wrinkles, crow's feet and under eye hyperpigmentation.

"We are excited to be making a new addition to our line of best-in-class stem cell-derived anti-aging products," said Aleksandra Poole, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development. "Our unique capabilities in cell therapy development have allowed us to develop what we believe to be the most physiologically precise anti-aging product on the market, now in an eye complex formulation optimized to address the visible signs of aging around the eye."

PROVOQUE Eye Complex is AIVITA's second product introduction in its planned line of anti-aging skin care products. The company first entered the skin care market last year with its introduction of the well-received PROVOQUE Facial Serum. The active technology in both products is backed by two clinical blinded studies confirming performance and safety.

AIVITA's cosmetics are currently available for purchase through authorized physicians, for purchase information please contact sales@aivitabiomedical.com. Sales of AIVITA's skin care products directly support the therapeutic development for devastating diseases and disorders, including an upcoming Phase II clinical trial for ovarian cancer.

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is advancing commercial and clinical-stage programs, including its line of medical cosmetics, utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Built upon expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation, AIVITA Biomedical has engineered safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems to support the development and commercialization of its products and therapies. For more information, visit www.aivitabiomedical.com.

