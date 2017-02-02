T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Release: Study Published In The American Journal Of Clinical Pathology Highlights Rapid Detection Of Platelet Function Using T2MR Technology

T2 Biosystems (The American Journal Of Clinical Pathology Highlights Rapid Detection Of Platelet Function Using T2MR Technology TTOO ) Release: Study Published InHighlights Rapid Detection Of Platelet Function Using T2MR Technology

-- Study Shows T2MR’s Sensitive Detection of Platelet Function at Similar or Lower Platelet Counts than Traditional Tests --



-- Paper Provides Novel Insight Into Platelet Biology Not Evident Using Plasma-Based Platelet Aggregation Tests --



LEXINGTON, Mass., January 30, 2016 -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a company developing innovative diagnostic products to improve patient health, today announced that a new study, “Rapid evaluation of platelet function with T2 magnetic resonance,” was published in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology (AJCP). The study supports the use of T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology as a platform with the potential to provide a more sensitive and biologically relevant read-out of platelet dysfunction than traditional diagnostic methodologies, including Light Transmission Aggregometry (LTA).



"We are very encouraged by this study, as this represents some of the most extensive data for using T2MR technology to measure platelet activity and also shows some important advantages over the current standard of care – LTA," said John McDonough, chief executive officer at T2 Biosystems. “Among those advantages, we saw that T2MR detected platelet function at similar or lower platelet counts than LTA. In addition, it appeared to be more sensitive to residual platelet function than LTA. Further, smaller blood volumes were required, little to no sample preparation was needed and turnaround time to result was faster.”



LTA remains the mainstay method for the measurement of platelet function in diagnosing patients with qualitative platelet disorders (QPDs) and suspected platelet function disorders (PFDs), despite being labor-intensive, being available only in specialized laboratories and requiring particular technical expertise. Additionally, because LTA does not involve activation of coagulation, it assesses the relationship between platelets and fibrinogen rather than the more physiologically relevant relationship between platelets and fibrin. T2MR is a novel platform that measures hemostasis in whole blood, requires small blood volumes, is technically simple and yields results in minutes. The study published today aimed to develop a more rapid assay for platelet function using T2MR. In addition, it analyzed patients with known platelet dysfunction and then evaluated agreement between T2MR and LTA.



The American Journal of Clinical Pathology paper was published online at http://ajcp.oxfordjournals.org/content/146/6 and appeared in the Volume 146, Issue 6 issue of the journal.



About T2MR



T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) is a diagnostic detection method utilizing miniaturized magnetic resonance technology that measures how water molecules react in the presence of magnetic fields. T2MR is highly sensitive to changes in the microenvironment of a blood sample, such as clot formation, contraction and lysis. This enables the rapid identification of clinically relevant hemostasis changes.



About T2 Biosystems



T2 Biosystems is focused on developing innovative diagnostic products to improve patient health. With two FDA-cleared products targeting sepsis and a range of additional products in development, T2 Biosystems is an emerging leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics. The Company is utilizing its proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, to develop a broad set of applications aimed at lowering mortality rates, improving patient outcomes and reducing the cost of healthcare by helping medical professionals make targeted treatment decisions earlier. T2MR enables the fast and sensitive detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, eliminating the time-consuming sample prep required in current methods. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

