Massachusetts' Tarveda Secures Another $30 Million to Push Cancer Drugs Into Clinic

-PEN-221 Phase 1 Data Expected by Year End 2017-
-PEN-866 to Enter Phase 1 Trials in 2017-
WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tarveda
Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
discovering and developing Pentarins™ as a new class of potent and
selective cancer medicines, today announced the completion of a $30
million Series D equity financing. The round was led by new investor
Versant Ventures. Existing investors New Enterprise Associates, Novo
A/S, NanoDimension and Flagship Pioneering also participated.
“Tarveda is very pleased to have Versant lead this financing and expand
our premier syndicate of life sciences investors. We believe that our
enhanced financial position will enable us to make substantial progress
in advancing our two lead programs and our broader pipeline of
development opportunities with our Pentarin platform”
Tarveda plans to use these financial resources, in addition to the $38
million raised in its Series C financing in January 2016, to advance its
novel Pentarin platform. Planned development activities include
completing Phase I dose-escalation and safety studies of PEN-221, a
miniaturized conjugate targeting somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2), which
is expressed in neuroendocrine and small cell lung cancers, and
initiating and advancing its Phase 2A studies. Further, the Company is
funded to conduct Phase I dose-escalation and safety studies of PEN-866,
a miniaturized HSP90-targeting drug conjugate for use in advanced,
topoisomerase 1-sensitive cancer patients, as well as to develop
additional candidates from the Pentarin platform.
“Versant’s investment reflects our strong conviction in Tarveda’s
Pentarin platform to generate potent and selective miniaturized drug
conjugates with a range of payloads to treat a variety of indications in
oncology. Tarveda’s rapidly maturing pipeline, including two
clinical-stage candidates, demonstrates the prolific nature of the
Pentarin discovery and development engine,” commented Guido Magni, MD,
PhD, and Partner at Versant Ventures. “We are pleased to participate
alongside this high-quality syndicate of investors and Company
leadership as Tarveda continues to drive value from the Pentarin
platform.”
With this investment, Dr. Magni will join Tarveda’s Board of Directors.
“Tarveda is very pleased to have Versant lead this financing and expand
our premier syndicate of life sciences investors. We believe that our
enhanced financial position will enable us to make substantial progress
in advancing our two lead programs and our broader pipeline of
development opportunities with our Pentarin platform,” said Drew
Fromkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarveda. “We are now
poised to move our second candidate, PEN-866, into clinical trials this
year, and are well capitalized to conduct advanced proof-of-concept
studies for both PEN-221 and PEN-866. In parallel, we will apply our
Pentarin discovery platform to create new selective and potent cancer
therapeutics to augment our pipeline as well as attract potential
collaborators. The past year was extremely productive for Tarveda, and
we now look forward to 2017, which we believe will be a year of even
more substantial progress for our clinical and discovery activities.”
About Versant
Versant Ventures is a leading global
healthcare investment firm committed to helping exceptional
entrepreneurs build the next generation of great healthcare companies.
The firm invests across the healthcare sector and at all stages of
company development, with an emphasis on the discovery and development
of novel therapeutics. With $2.3 billion under management and offices in
North America and Europe, Versant has built a team with deep investment,
operating, and scientific expertise that enables a hands-on approach to
company building. Since the firm’s founding in 1999, more than 65
Versant companies have achieved successful acquisitions or IPOs. For
more information, please visit www.versantventures.com.
About Pentarins™
Tarveda is developing Pentarins, potent and
selective miniaturized drug conjugates with high affinity for specific
cell surface and intracellular targets. Pentarins are engineered to bind
to their tumor cell targets and provide sustained release of their
potent therapeutic payloads deep into solid tumor tissue. Comprised of a
targeting ligand conjugated to a potent cell-killing agent through an
optimized chemical linker, Pentarins are designed to overcome the
deficits of both larger antibody drug conjugates and small molecules
that limit their therapeutic effectiveness against solid tumors.
Together, the components of Tarveda’s Pentarins have distinct, yet
synergistic, anticancer attributes: the small size of Pentarins allows
for effective penetration and distribution into the tumor tissue, the
ligand’s targeting ability allows for specific binding and retention in
tumor cells, and the chemical linker is tuned to optimize the release of
the potent, cell-killing payload inside the cancer cells for efficacy.
About Tarveda Therapeutics, Inc.
Tarveda Therapeutics, Inc.
discovers and develops Pentarins™, a new class of potent and selective
miniaturized drug conjugates with enhanced targeting capabilities for
the treatment of solid cancer tumors. Tarveda’s lead Pentarin drug
candidate, PEN-221, is a miniaturized drug conjugate that targets the
somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2) for treatment of patients with
neuroendocrine and small cell lung cancers. PEN-221 comprises a highly
selective peptide that targets SSTR2 linked to the potent cytotoxic DM1
through a cleavable linker. Tarveda is also advancing its HSP90 drug
conjugate platform with lead drug candidate PEN-866, which is a
miniaturized HSP90 targeting drug conjugate that comprises a small
molecule HSP90 targeting ligand conjugated to SN-38, the highly-potent,
active metabolite of irinotecan. Tarveda’s strategy includes developing
its own proprietary Pentarins as well as applying the Pentarin platform
to enhance the effectiveness of the targeting moieties and novel
payloads of its pharmaceutical collaborators. www.tarveda.com