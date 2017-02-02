MediGene AG (MDGEF.PK): Medigene Participates At Five National And International Conferences In February And March 2017

MediGene AG (Medigene Participates At Five National And International Conferences In February And March 2017 MDGEF.PK ):Participates At Five National And International Conferences In February And March 2017

Martinsried/Munich (pta/02.02.2017/07:30) Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard) announces its participation at five upcoming scientific, investor and business development conferences:



* Biotech and Money London Date: 07 - 08 February 2017 Location: London, UK Dr. Thomas Taapken, Medigene's CFO, will give a corporate presentation on 8th February at 9.25 am.



* ODDO 11th German Conference

Date: 15 - 16 February 2017

Location: Frankfurt, Germany



* International Symposium ACUTE LEUKEMIAS XVI

Date: 19 - 22 February 2017

Location: Munich, Germany



* 9th International Cellular Therapy Symposium

Date: 16 -17 March 2017

Location: Erlangen, Germany



* BIO-Europe Spring

Date: 20 - 23 March 2017

Location: Barcelona, Spain



Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard, TecDAX) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative, complementary treatment platforms to target various types and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based immunotherapies. For more information, please visit http://medigene.com

