MediGene AG (MDGEF.PK): Medigene Participates At Five National And International Conferences In February And March 2017
2/2/2017 7:45:04 AM
Martinsried/Munich (pta/02.02.2017/07:30) Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard) announces its participation at five upcoming scientific, investor and business development conferences:
* Biotech and Money London
Date: 07 - 08 February 2017
Location: London, UK
Dr. Thomas Taapken, Medigene's CFO, will give a corporate presentation on 8th February at 9.25 am.
* ODDO 11th German Conference
Date: 15 - 16 February 2017
Location: Frankfurt, Germany
* International Symposium ACUTE LEUKEMIAS XVI
Date: 19 - 22 February 2017
Location: Munich, Germany
* 9th International Cellular Therapy Symposium
Date: 16 -17 March 2017
Location: Erlangen, Germany
* BIO-Europe Spring
Date: 20 - 23 March 2017
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard, TecDAX) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative, complementary treatment platforms to target various types and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based immunotherapies.
For more information, please visit http://medigene.com
