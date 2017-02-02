|
OssDsign Announces Agreement For Distribution Of OSSDSIGN Cranial In The U.S.A. With Matador Medical Inc.
2/2/2017 7:39:21 AM
Uppsala, Sweden, February 2, 2017 (Newswire.com) - OssDsign AB, a Swedish designer, manufacturer and distributor of next generation implants for cranial and facial reconstruction, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Matador Medical Inc. to act as its master distributor in the US market. OssDsign recently announced FDA 510(k) clearance of OSSDSIGN Cranial PSI, a patient-specific medical implant intended for reconstruction of cranial defects.
Matador Medical was founded and is led by Paul Byerley, who was previously senior vice president at Apatech Inc, the US subsidiary of a British company that after a successful US sales expansion was acquired by Baxter Inc in 2010. OssDsign’s chairman, Simon Cartmell, is the former CEO of Apatech Ltd. Matador Medical is based in Temecula, CA.
Matador Medical, as master distributor, will recruit and manage a network of sales and distribution professionals that will allow OssDsign to reach all relevant surgical centres and key opinion leaders throughout the US. The Company’s sales and marketing operations are scheduled to start on 1st March 2017.
Anders Lundqvist, CEO of OssDsign, said: “We are delighted to sign this new commercial agreement with Matador Medical. Working with Matador Medical gives us a unique opportunity to access experienced sales and distribution professionals with established relations with our key US customers, allowing us to quickly get our products in front of relevant clinicians and decision-makers.”
Paul Byerley, General Manager of Matador Medical, said: “Getting to know the OssDsign team and understanding the technology behind OSSDSIGN Cranial has made me realize that this is a very special product with great potential in the US market. Initial reactions from US surgeons have been positive and we are certainly excited to be able to bring OSSDSIGN Cranial to the market where we believe it will have an important impact.”
About OssDsign
OssDsign is a Swedish medtech company dedicated to creating regenerative implants for improved healing of bone defects and deficits in cranial, facial and other types of surgery. OssDsign has successfully launched its first patient specific products OSSDSIGN Cranial and OSSDSIGN Facial in Europe, and further global market expansion is ongoing.
By combining clinical insight with proprietary material technology and patient-adapted design, OssDsign supplies an expanding range of tailored solutions for cranial repair and facial bone reconstruction. OssDsign’s technology is the result of collaboration between clinical researchers at the Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, and material science experts at the Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University.
About OSSDSIGN® Cranial
OSSDSIGN Cranial PSI is a patient specific implant intended for the reconstruction of cranial defects. It is indicated for non-load bearing applications for patients in whom cranial growth is complete. The implant is made from a proprietary calcium phosphate formulation that is reinforced by a 3D printed titanium skeleton.
For more information: www.ossdsign.com
