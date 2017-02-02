Cocoon Biotech Announces Partnership With Camargo Pharmaceutical Services For Development Programs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocoon Biotech, Inc. ("Cocoon" or the "Company"), is a biotechnology company focused on utilizing its silk protein-based drug delivery technology for the development of formulations to treat osteoarthritis and other conditions for which many patients find existing treatments to be unsatisfactory. Cocoon announced today that it has entered into service agreements with Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, LLC ("Camargo") to provide end-to-end regulatory consulting and strategic development services for Cocoon's pipeline of products initially developed for the treatment of osteoarthritis. The first joint program will involve biocompatible silk fibroin loaded with a small molecule therapeutic, and will include pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) meeting planning and preparations through to New Drug Application (NDA) submissions.

Camargo is a highly experienced global strategist specializing in drug and combination device product development and approval utilizing the regulatory pathway provided for in Section 505(b)(2) of the US Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Over the last decade, Camargo has established an unrivaled track record with 505(b)(2) IND and NDA preparations and submissions, including participation in more than 1100 FDA meetings and more than 200 FDA, NDA and ANDA approvals.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Camargo, as they will be an important part of the team which will help execute our pre-IND and overall regulatory strategy in an effort to expedite our products into the clinic and ultimately into the hands of physicians who can help the many osteoarthritis patients in need of more effective medicines," stated Ailis Tweed-Kent, M.D., founder and chief executive officer of Cocoon Biotech. "We believe that the vast experience that Camargo has in navigating regulatory agencies worldwide will be very beneficial to Cocoon both in the near-term and in years to come."

"Our goal at Camargo is to guide our clients with the most cost- and time-effective strategy to navigate the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, while driving commercial success for our client-partners," said Ken Phelps, President and CEO of Camargo Pharmaceutical Services. "Cocoon's vision of enabling healthy, productive lives for patients worldwide by utilizing silk protein technology excites all of us at Camargo."

About Silk Fibroin Technology

Cocoon Biotech's platform technology is biocompatible silk fibroin leveraged as a drug delivery material for osteoarthritis and other unmet medical needs. Silk protein has been shown to be biocompatible and biodegradable in humans, and can be formulated to release active small molecule or biologic drugs locally over many months. Our lead program is a silk fibroin hydrogel loaded with a small molecule drug that aims to provide long-term relief of pain and inflammation when injected into the joint of patients living with osteoarthritis. This lead product is targeted to provide significant safety and/or efficacy advantages over existing oral or intra-articularly delivered treatments for osteoarthritis.

About Cocoon Biotech Inc.

Cocoon Biotech was founded in 2013 to bring treatments for arthritis and other debilitating diseases to market. Cocoon Biotech's platform technology is biocompatible silk protein that can be loaded with small molecule or protein therapeutics and injected into joints to provide effective, long-lasting pain relief and potentially delay the progression of disease. This platform will leverage several unique properties of the silk protein fibroin, including biocompatibility, stability, ease of manufacturing, and the ability to form injectable hydrogels containing high drug loads. For more information, please visit www.cocoonbiotech.com.

About Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

Camargo Pharmaceutical Services is the most experienced team of experts providing comprehensive drug development services specialized for the 505(b)(2) approval pathway and global equivalent processes. By assessing the scientific, medical, regulatory and commercial viability of product development opportunities, Camargo systematically builds and executes robust development plans that align with business strategies and ensure Agency buy-in every step of the way. With alignment through pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) meeting planning and preparations, Camargo maintains and ensures consistency throughout the drug development program, which increases the likelihood of NDA and future market success. Routinely holding three to six pre-IND meetings a month, Camargo works with product developers across more than 25 countries. To learn more about Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, please visit http://camargopharma.com.

Contact Information for Cocoon Biotech Inc.:

Jennifer Williams

Cook Williams Communications, Inc.

650-315-3538

jennifer@cwcomm.org

Contact Information for Camargo Pharmaceutical Services:

Jennifer King

services@camargopharma.com

http://camargopharma.com

1 (513) 561-3329 | 1 (888) 451-5708

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cocoon-biotech-announces-partnership-with-camargo-pharmaceutical-services-for-development-programs-300401125.html

SOURCE Cocoon Biotech; Camargo Pharmaceutical Services