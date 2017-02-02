 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Vascular Solutions (VASC) Shareholders Sue to Stop Teleflex Inc. (TFX)'s $1 Billion Buyout Deal



2/2/2017 7:28:38 AM

A group of Vascular Solutions shareholders last week sued to block a $1 billion buyout by Teleflex, arguing that the deal undervalues Vascular Solutions and locks out any competing bids.

The purported class action, filed Jan. 27 in the U.S. District Court for Minnesota, alleges that the $56-per-share Teleflex deal is an “inadequate consideration” for Vascular Solutions.

“Among other things, the intrinsic value of the company is materially in excess of the amount offered in the proposed transaction,” the complaint alleges.

