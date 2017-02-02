Innomar Strategies Expands Network Of Pharmacies, Distribution Centers And Clinics

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innomar Strategies, Canada’s leading specialty drug service provider,
and a part of AmerisourceBergen, announced today that it is adding
another distribution center and three specialty pharmacies to the
company’s existing specialty solutions infrastructure. The new locations
will further strengthen Innomar’s already robust end-to-end, integrated
solutions for improving access to specialty medication, optimizing
supply chain efficiency and enhancing patient care.
Accompanying its distribution center in Burnaby, British Columbia, and
its central distribution hub in Milton, Ontario, Innomar is set to open
a new distribution center in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The new
distribution center enables Innomar to provide coast-to-coast logistical
service for improved patient access in rural areas, where timely
specialty drug delivery can be difficult. Innomar’s integrated
distribution centers will support quicker turnaround time for emergency
orders, regionally stored specialty products and expedited patient care.
Innomar’s specialty pharmacy in Winnipeg, Manitoba is the first of the
three new pharmacies to open this year. The new pharmacies will offer a
full suite of specialty pharmacy services, including cytotoxic and
non-cytotoxic compounding, diagnostic services, cold-chain handling,
education and adherence counseling for complex medications and
integration with Innomar’s injection and infusion clinics. The new
pharmacies will complement more than 110 Innomar Clinics™ already
located across every province in Canada.
“We are proud to announce these targeted investments in our specialty
solutions infrastructure,” said Guy Payette, President of Innomar
Strategies. “Canada is a vast and diverse market, and our goal for the
past 15 years has been to bring value to patients and our partners
across the healthcare system. The new facilities opening over the next
several months truly allow us to support the entire patient journey –
from distribution, to dispensing and administration – as more specialty
medications enter the market.”
About Innomar Strategies
Innomar Strategies, a part of AmerisourceBergen, is the leading patient
support provider in the Canadian specialty biopharmaceutical market. We
deliver end-to-end commercialization solutions to improve product
access, increase supply chain efficiency and enhance patient care.
Strategic consulting, patient support programs, nursing and clinical
services, and specialty pharmacy and logistics are just a few of our key
areas of specialization. We partner closely with manufacturers,
healthcare providers, pharmacies and payers to ensure patients have
consistent and reliable access to specialty medication. With our
integrated approach and commitment to best-in-class care, Innomar
Strategies helps navigate the patient journey to optimize health
outcomes. Visit us at www.innomarstrategies.com.
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen is one of the largest global pharmaceutical sourcing
and distribution services companies, helping both healthcare providers
and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers improve patient access to
products and enhance patient care. With services ranging from drug
distribution and niche premium logistics to reimbursement and
pharmaceutical consulting services, AmerisourceBergen delivers
innovative programs and solutions across the pharmaceutical supply
channel in human and animal health. With over $145 billion in annual
revenue, AmerisourceBergen is headquartered in Valley Forge, PA, and
employs approximately 19,000 people. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on
the Fortune 500 list. For more information, go to www.amerisourcebergen.com.