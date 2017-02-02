Innomar Strategies Expands Network Of Pharmacies, Distribution Centers And Clinics

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innomar Strategies, Canada’s leading specialty drug service provider, and a part of AmerisourceBergen, announced today that it is adding another distribution center and three specialty pharmacies to the company’s existing specialty solutions infrastructure. The new locations will further strengthen Innomar’s already robust end-to-end, integrated solutions for improving access to specialty medication, optimizing supply chain efficiency and enhancing patient care.

Accompanying its distribution center in Burnaby, British Columbia, and its central distribution hub in Milton, Ontario, Innomar is set to open a new distribution center in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The new distribution center enables Innomar to provide coast-to-coast logistical service for improved patient access in rural areas, where timely specialty drug delivery can be difficult. Innomar’s integrated distribution centers will support quicker turnaround time for emergency orders, regionally stored specialty products and expedited patient care.

Innomar’s specialty pharmacy in Winnipeg, Manitoba is the first of the three new pharmacies to open this year. The new pharmacies will offer a full suite of specialty pharmacy services, including cytotoxic and non-cytotoxic compounding, diagnostic services, cold-chain handling, education and adherence counseling for complex medications and integration with Innomar’s injection and infusion clinics. The new pharmacies will complement more than 110 Innomar Clinics™ already located across every province in Canada.

“We are proud to announce these targeted investments in our specialty solutions infrastructure,” said Guy Payette, President of Innomar Strategies. “Canada is a vast and diverse market, and our goal for the past 15 years has been to bring value to patients and our partners across the healthcare system. The new facilities opening over the next several months truly allow us to support the entire patient journey – from distribution, to dispensing and administration – as more specialty medications enter the market.”

About Innomar Strategies

Innomar Strategies, a part of AmerisourceBergen, is the leading patient support provider in the Canadian specialty biopharmaceutical market. We deliver end-to-end commercialization solutions to improve product access, increase supply chain efficiency and enhance patient care. Strategic consulting, patient support programs, nursing and clinical services, and specialty pharmacy and logistics are just a few of our key areas of specialization. We partner closely with manufacturers, healthcare providers, pharmacies and payers to ensure patients have consistent and reliable access to specialty medication. With our integrated approach and commitment to best-in-class care, Innomar Strategies helps navigate the patient journey to optimize health outcomes. Visit us at www.innomarstrategies.com.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is one of the largest global pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services companies, helping both healthcare providers and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers improve patient access to products and enhance patient care. With services ranging from drug distribution and niche premium logistics to reimbursement and pharmaceutical consulting services, AmerisourceBergen delivers innovative programs and solutions across the pharmaceutical supply channel in human and animal health. With over $145 billion in annual revenue, AmerisourceBergen is headquartered in Valley Forge, PA, and employs approximately 19,000 people. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on the Fortune 500 list. For more information, go to www.amerisourcebergen.com.