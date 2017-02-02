Jaguar Animal Health Begins Entry Into Organic Market With Neonorm Calf

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) (“Jaguar”), an animal health company focused on developing and commercializing first-in-class gastrointestinal products for companion and production animals, foals, and high value horses, today announced that it has begun entry into the organic market with Neonorm™ Calf, following listing of Neonorm™ Calf with an organization that evaluates livestock products in accordance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Organic Standards on behalf of specified producers in New York state.

Neonorm™ Calf, one of Jaguar’s lead non-prescription products, has been formulated and clinically tested to help proactively retain fluid in dairy calves and reduce the severity of diarrhea—aiding the animals in avoiding debilitating, dangerous levels of dehydration associated with scours. Neonorm™ is a standardized botanical extract derived from the Croton lechleri tree, which is sustainably harvested.

Kathie Arnold, a dairy farmer at Twin Oaks Dairy—a Truxton, NY dairy farm that has been certified organic since 1998—commented, “Neonorm™ Calf gives us another welcome tool in the toolbox for our certified organic calves.”

Additionally, Jaguar is applying to have Neonorm™ Calf listed by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI). OMRI is an international nonprofit organization that determines which input products are allowed for use in organic production and processing. OMRI Listed® products are allowed for use in certified organic operations under the USDA National Organic Program.

According to OMRI, agricultural products that are outputs of organic farms or processors (such as feeds, fibers and foods) can be USDA “certified organic.” Input products (such as additives, fertilizers, pesticides, and so forth) are typically ineligible for organic certification. However, inputs must receive approval prior to use on a certified organic operation. According to data from the USDA, as of November 1, 2016 there were a total of 23,116 certified organic operations throughout U.S. states and territories. California contained the largest number, with 4,713 certified organic operations, followed by Wisconsin with 1,713, New York with 1,543, Pennsylvania with 1,209, and Washington with 1,171. According to a representative of the NY Organic Dairy Initiative, in 2013 there were more than 400 certified organic dairies in New York state—which at that time amounted to about 10 percent of all New York dairy farms.

According to the Organic Trade Association’s (OTA) 2016 Organic Industry Survey, the U.S. organic industry posted new records in 2015, with total organic product sales hitting a new benchmark of $43.3 billion, up 11 percent from the previous year’s record level and outpacing the overall food market’s growth rate of 3 percent. According to OTA, dairy, the second biggest organic food category, accounted for $6.0 billion in sales, an increase of over 10 percent, and dairy accounts for 15 percent of total organic food sales.

“Organic livestock production plays a vital role in support of a sustainable and safe farm and food system, both in the U.S. and internationally. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global market for organic dairy food and drinks—organic milk, yogurt, cheese, and others—is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.25% from 2016 to reach $36.7 billion by 2022 from $14.5 billion in 2015,” commented Lisa Conte, Jaguar’s president and CEO. “We’re very pleased that Neonorm™ Calf has been listed as allowable for use at certified organic dairy farms in New York state. We believe Neonorm™ Calf will qualify as allowable for use on certified organic dairies throughout the U.S., and we’re currently working to obtain additional required listings. Jaguar is focused on expanding market awareness regarding the novel, anti-secretory mechanism of action common to Neonorm™ Calf and the drug product candidates in our pipeline.”

About Jaguar Animal Health, Inc.

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. is an animal health company focused on developing and commercializing first-in-class gastrointestinal products for companion and production animals, foals, and high value horses. Canalevia™ is Jaguar’s lead prescription drug product candidate, intended for the treatment of various forms of diarrhea in dogs. Equilevia™ (formerly referred to as SB-300) is Jaguar’s prescription drug product candidate for the treatment of gastrointestinal ulcers in horses. Canalevia™ and Equilevia™ contain ingredients isolated and purified from the Croton lechleri tree, which is sustainably harvested. Neonorm™ Calf and Neonorm™ Foal are the Company’s lead non-prescription products. Neonorm™ is a standardized botanical extract derived from the Croton lechleri tree. Canalevia™ and Neonorm™ are distinct products that act at the same last step in a physiological pathway generally present in mammals. Jaguar has nine active investigational new animal drug applications, or INADs, filed with the FDA and intends to develop species-specific formulations of Neonorm™ in six additional target species, formulations of Equilevia™ in horses, and Canalevia™ for cats and dogs.

For more information, please visit www.jaguaranimalhealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding the Company’s expectation that Neonorm™ Calf will qualify as allowable for use on certified organic dairies throughout the U.S., Jaguar’s intention to develop species-specific formulations of Neonorm™ in six additional target species, formulations of Equilevia™ in horses, and Canalevia™ for cats and dogs. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar’s control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

