QB3@953 Facilitates Strategic Alliance Between Innovative Start-Up Member And A Sponsor Company

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QB3@953, the Bay Area’s premier life science incubator, today announced
the collaboration between one of its member companies, Telo
Therapeutics, and one of its sponsor companies, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).
Telo Therapeutics is a start-up biotechnology company co-founded by Joe
Costello, PhD, UCSF Professor of Neurological Surgery, and Robert Bell,
PhD, a former post doc in Dr. Costello’s lab. GSK’s Discovery
Partnerships with Academia (DPAc) group recently extended its 2015
collaboration agreement with QB3@953, and has now formed a collaboration
with Telo Therapeutics to develop a novel precision medicine with the
aim to reverse cancer cell immortality.
“We’re delighted to collaborate with GSK because of their extensive
chemistry resources and drug development expertise,” said Dr. Costello.
“This collaboration is a tremendous step forward for Telo, and it will
accelerate our development timeline towards patient trials faster than
would be possible alone,” added Dr. Bell, now CEO of Telo Therapeutics.
“Telo is exactly the type of innovative target concept that we were
hoping to see through our collaboration with QB3@953,” said Carolyn
Buser-Doepner, Head of the GSK DPAc team. “The principal scientists and
their innovative, early target concept are an excellent fit for the DPAc
model.”
Telo first became a member of QB3@953 and then a collaborator with GSK’s
DPAc team as well as the recipient of GSK’s “golden ticket” lab bench at
QB3@953. The “golden ticket” is provided by QB3@953 to allow sponsor
companies to select a promising Bay Area biotech company of their choice
to allocate use of state-of-the-art research equipment and lab space
granted to partners of QB3@953. As a “golden ticket” company, Telo
Therapeutics will have access to GSK’s allocated space and equipment for
one year while the two companies work together to perform a series of
small molecule screens. If promising drug candidates are identified
through this collaboration, a longer multi-year partnership between the
parties could be established to advance the drug to the clinic.
”The formation of the collaboration between Telo Therapeutics and GSK is
a great example of how QB3@953 serves as a launch pad to pair local
researchers possessing great science and entrepreneurial aspirations
with partner resources necessary to advance innovative programs within
new companies,” said Doug Crawford, QB3@953 Managing Director.
About QB3@953
QB3@953 is San Francisco’s leading biotech incubator. Its fully equipped
laboratories are available to entrepreneurs one bench at a time,
allowing enterprising researchers to greatly accelerate their R&D and
substantially lower their capital requirements. The incubator’s 24,000
square foot lab and office building is home to 40 of the Bay Area’s most
promising biotech start-ups. QB3@953 provides state-of-the-art
facilities, including a core facility with $1.5 million in equipment,
administrative support, skilled laboratory technicians, seminars, and a
terrific community of entrepreneurial scientists. In addition, start-ups
have access to Mission Bay Capital, a venture firm focused on making
pivotal, early-stage investments in bioscience companies. Together,
these resources enable fledgling companies to reach critical milestones
faster while lowering the capital barriers many start-ups face.
For more information about QB3@953, please visit: http://qb3at953.com
About Telo Therapeutics
Telo Therapeutics, Inc. is developing a novel, personalized medicine
therapeutic to selectively inhibit cancer cell immortality. All cancer
cells undergo a process called immortalization, and the majority of
cancers achieve this by turning on an enzyme called telomerase.
Telomerase is a validated clinical target, yet existing inhibitors are
toxic to the body’s normal cells and have so far failed to make it to
market. We are developing a novel therapeutic that will reverse
immortality specifically in cancer cells and leave healthy cells intact.
Telo Therapeutics is based in San Francisco, in the QB3@953 incubator.
For more information about GSK, please visit www.us.gsk.com.
This press release is also available at: http://qb3at953.com/news/