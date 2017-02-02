Protagen AG Join Forces With The U.S. National Cancer Institute To Answer Pressing Questions In Immuno-Oncology

DORTMUND, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Protagen AG has executed a Material Transfer Agreement with the National
Cancer Institute (NCI) under which the parties will utilize Protagens
SeroTag® immune system profiling technology to identify
biomarkers that predict therapy responsiveness, to monitor patients
receiving immunotherapies, and for early detection of immune-related
adverse events (irAEs). This collaboration with NCI will be led by
Jeffrey Schlom, Ph.D., Chief of the Laboratory of Tumor Immunology and
Biology at the NCI’s Center for Cancer Research. Protagen AG is a
provider of pharma development services and novel companion diagnostic
tests in the fields of immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease. NCI is
part of the National Institutes of Health.
While targeted immunotherapies such as therapeutic vaccination and
checkpoint inhibition hold great promise for treating cancer, they
currently work effectively on a small subset of patients. In addition,
as these therapies stimulate the immune system to target the body’s own
cells, they can also trigger immune-related Adverse Events (irAEs) and
even the onset of autoimmune diseases. Through this collaboration,
Protagen and NCI intend to provide valuable insight into utilizing
immune system profiling to predict response, monitor patients and for
detection of immune-related adverse events.
Dr. Peter Schulz-Knappe, Protagens Chief Scientific Officer, commented:
“Our unique and innovative SeroTag® technology has already
proven that it can be used to accurately monitor the status of patients
with autoimmune disease and segregate these complex diseases in
homogeneous patient groups with the potential to predict treatment
response. Given the links between immunotherapy and autoimmune disease,
it will be a natural extension to apply our approach to immuno-oncology
and address some of the most pressing questions and challenges in the
field. We’re enthused that Dr. Schlom and the NCI share this view and
look forward to working with them to leverage the SeroTag®
platform to improve therapeutic effectiveness of current and future
cancer immunotherapies.”
About Protagen – Diagnostics Differentiated
Headquartered in Dortmund Germany, Protagen specializes in Pharma
development services and novel companion diagnostics, in the field of
immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease.
Protagen uses its proprietary SeroTag® biomarker discovery
platform to identify valuable biomarkers that support Pharma development
and its NavigAID products to personalize treatment with targeted
therapies. With state-of-the-art bioscience techniques, extensive
scientific expertise and a broad patent portfolio, Protagen is expanding
its own pipeline of critically informative biomarkers and collaborates
with other organizations to commercialize valuable tools for better
personalized treatment strategies for cancer and autoimmune disease
patients.
For more information, please visit www.protagen.com.