Nanion Launches SURFE2R 96SE Instrument

Munich, Germany, February 2, 2017; Nanion Technologies is pleased to announce the launch of the new SURFE2R 96SE Instrument for high throughput measurements of electrogenic membrane transporters and pumps.



SURFE2R 96SE:



The SURFE2R 96SE is the first instrument on the market featuring the solid supported membrane (SSM) technology for the robust and simple screening of membrane transporters and pumps in a high throughput manner. With this, the SURFE2R 96SE opens new perspectives in membrane protein screening and investigations for the pharmaceutical industry, offering a label- and radioactivity-free analysis for these difficult targets. Many of these particular proteins are involved in pathological conditions and diseases, or are involved in the transport of pharmacological agents and are of high interest for drug development, but have been difficult to screen so far. The plate-based SURFE2R 96SE addresses the requirement of the pharmaceutical industry, as its technology enables screening of these targets in a simple, cost-efficient and reliable way. Furthermore, the SURFE2R 96SE contains all necessary features for a meaningful HTS screening tool, such as fully-automated sensor preparation and assay-execution, a user-friendly interface, as well as a powerful analysis software. Additionally, Nanion Technologies supports its customers with ready-to use protocols for various experimental procedures.



“We are very excited to introduce this innovative high throughput system. A large number of difficult targets can be screened with the system such as symporters, exchangers, uniporters, ion pumps and ion channels, and we are extremely happy with the quality and resolution of the data. There is a strong need for efficient and flexible assays to study properties and interactions of those transporters in drug development. The SURFE2R 96SE enables our customers to increase their focus on this interesting target group within their drug development pipeline.” said Niels Fertig, CEO of Nanion Technologies. “With more than 15 years’ experience developing high-performance instrumentation advancing electrophysiological screening approaches, we have designed this system to offer our clients a screening platform for these specific targets in a robust manner with meaningful throughput. This introduction strengthens our position as the leading provider of electrophysiological equipment by providing customers with a truly unique platform.”



About Nanion Technologies:



Nanion Technologies is a leading provider of instrumentation for ion channel drug discovery and screening. Founded in 2002 as a spin-off from the University of Munich, Center for Nanoscience (CeNS), Nanion has grown over the last 15 years to a company with over 80 employees worldwide. Nanion has its headquarters in Munich, Germany, and subsidiaries in the USA, Japan and China, with distribution partners in 7 other countries. Nanion's team has developed and successfully established four generations of automated patch clamp instruments for sophisticated and high throughput applications in ion channel research and drug discovery (Port-a-Patch, Patchliner and SyncroPatch product families). Further product lines include cardiotoxicity screening (CardioExcyte 96), and parallel bilayer recordings (Orbit 16 and Orbit mini). Since 2014, Nanion distributes Axion’s micro-electrode array (MEA) systems in Europe and China.

Read at BioSpace.com

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus