|
The One Reason EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Skyrocketed 42% in January
2/2/2017 6:52:45 AM
Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing tests to detect and help prevent various types of cancer, skyrocketed 42% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The reason for Exact Sciences' spike higher can be traced to the release of its preliminary fourth-quarter sales results on Jan. 8. Exact Sciences will release its official Q4 and full-year results later this month.
