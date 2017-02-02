|
Merck & Co. (MRK) Announces Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2016 Financial Results
2/2/2017 6:43:41 AM
KENILWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016.
“The performance of Merck’s broad and balanced portfolio allows us to remain committed to biomedical innovation that saves and improves lives and delivers long-term value to shareholders,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. “The momentum behind our pipeline and key product launches, including the continued growth and expansion of KEYTRUDA into new indications and markets around the world, further reinforces our company’s strategic direction.”
comments powered by