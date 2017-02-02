 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Merck & Co. (MRK) Announces Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2016 Financial Results



2/2/2017 6:43:41 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
KENILWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016.

“The performance of Merck’s broad and balanced portfolio allows us to remain committed to biomedical innovation that saves and improves lives and delivers long-term value to shareholders,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. “The momentum behind our pipeline and key product launches, including the continued growth and expansion of KEYTRUDA into new indications and markets around the world, further reinforces our company’s strategic direction.”

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 