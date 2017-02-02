Teva (TEVA) Confirms Generic Victoza Patent Challenge In The United States

JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (NYSE and TASE:TEVA) today
announced that it has filed an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA)
with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval to
market the generic version of Novo Nordisk's Victoza®
(liraglutide) injection, in the U.S. Victoza® is indicated as
an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults
with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Based on available information, Teva believes it is a "first applicant"
to file an ANDA for the generic version of Victoza®; should
its ANDA be approved, Teva may be entitled to 180 days of generic market
exclusivity.
For the 12 months ending December 31, 2016, Victoza® had
total U.S. sales of approximately $3.2 billion, according to IMS Health
data.
With nearly 600 generic medicines available, Teva has the largest
portfolio of FDA-approved generic products on the market. Teva
has over 300 product registrations pending FDA approval and holds the
leading position in first-to-file opportunities, with over 100 pending
first-to-files in the U.S. Currently, one in six generic prescriptions
dispensed in the U.S. is filled with a Teva generic product.
