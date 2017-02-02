Zimmer Biomet Nabs FDA Nod of Expanded 26-week Efficacy Claim for Gel-One Cross-Linked Hyaluronate for Treatment of Pain Associated with Knee Osteoarthritis

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an expanded 26-week efficacy claim for its single-injection viscosupplement Gel-One® Cross-linked Hyaluronate for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis. Gel-One Cross-linked Hyaluronate may be administered in the physician office setting and is indicated for the treatment of pain in osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee in patients who have failed to respond adequately to non-pharmacologic therapy, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or simple analgesics, e.g., acetaminophen1.

"Gel-One Hyaluronate is a vital component in the continuum of treatments for knee osteoarthritis, offering millions of patients the potential for up to six months of pain relief with a single injection," said David Nolan, Zimmer Biomet Group President, Biologics, Extremities, Sports Medicine, Surgical, Trauma, Foot and Ankle, Office Based Technologies and Zimmer Biomet Signature Solutions. "The expanded efficacy claim not only strengthens our competitive positioning, but reinforces our commitment to alleviating pain and restoring mobility for patients at every stage in the continuum of musculoskeletal care, including conservative and non-surgical options."

Gel-One Cross-Linked Hyaluronate is the first low-volume viscosupplement available in a single-injection formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. Hyaluronic acid (HA) products such as Gel-One Cross-linked Hyaluronate may supplement the natural HA of the knee, which provides cushioning and lubrication to the joint. Gel-One Cross-linked Hyaluronate requires only a single 3 mL injection to complete the treatment course.

Important Safety Information

Before using Gel-One Hyaluronate, tell your doctor if you are allergic to hyaluronan products, cinnamon, or products from birds such as feathers, eggs, and poultry. Gel-One Hyaluronate is only for injection into the knee, performed by a doctor or other qualified health care professional. You should not receive Gel-One Hyaluronate injection if you have a skin disease or infection around the area where the injection will be given. Gel-One Hyaluronate has not been tested to show pain relief in joints other than the knee and for conditions other than OA. Gel-One Hyaluronate has not been tested in patients who are pregnant, mothers who are nursing, or anyone under the age of 21. You should tell your doctor if you think you are pregnant or if you are nursing a child. Talk to your doctor before resuming strenuous or prolonged weight-bearing activities after treatment. The effectiveness of repeat treatment cycles of Gel-One Hyaluronate has not been established. The side effects most commonly seen after injection of Gel-One Hyaluronate in the clinical trial were knee pain, swelling, and/or fluid build-up around the knee. These reactions are generally mild and do not last long. Other conditions, including but not limited to skin redness and rash, knee stiffness, knee muscular weakness and dizziness, were also reported. If any of these symptoms or signs appear after you are given Gel-One Hyaluronate or if you have any other problems, you should call your doctor. Ask your surgeon if you are a candidate and discuss potential risks. For additional information, call 1-800-348-2759, or visit www.zimmerbiomet.com.

