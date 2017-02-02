Emulate Adds New Capabilities To "Human Emulation System" For Studying Viral Diseases

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emulate, Inc. announced today that its Organs-on-Chips technology has
expanded functionality to model viral infection in a human-relevant
system, opening new opportunities for studying infectious diseases and
better predicting human responses to new medicines. The new applications
are based on results published online today in PLOS One.1
The original research was led by the Wyss Institute for Biologically
Inspired Engineering at Harvard University, the academic origin of
Emulate’s technology and founding team. Emulate holds an exclusive
license for Organs-on-Chips technology from the Wyss Institute for
translation into commercial products, including the company’s Human
Emulation System.
“By emulating the
release and function of a virus in a physiologically-relevant manner, we
now have a first proof of concept demonstrating that our Organs-on-Chips
technology can be used to model viral infection.”
The study in PLOS One uses the Intestine-Chip to demonstrate how
a human pathogenic virus enters polarized cells in the intestine,
replicates to drive the infectious disease process, and is released into
the intestinal lumen. This is not possible using conventional human cell
cultures. By demonstrating the release and function of a virus in a
human-relevant system, Emulate’s Organs-on-Chips technology offers the
potential to evaluate efficacy and safety of new medicines prior to
human trials. The technology could also be applied in the future to
study viruses ranging from seasonal flu, to diseases of global health
concern like Ebola and Zika.
“By modeling viral disease in a human-relevant microenvironment outside
of the human body, Emulate’s Organ-Chips provide a new way for
researchers to study how viruses act in human cells and how disease
caused by viruses may potentially be treated,” said Geraldine A.
Hamilton, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Emulate.
“Infectious diseases pose an enormous burden on global health, and we
aim in the future to contribute to the effort to create new medicines by
expanding our applications of Organ-Chips for infectious disease
research. We hope this work will speed up the R&D process, improve
response to new epidemics, and help us better understand the process of
infectious diseases that have a massive impact on global health."
The paper is based on research conducted by Villenave while he was at
the Wyss Institute working under the direction of Wyss Institute
Founding Director Donald Ingber, MD, PhD, who led the research team, and
collaborating with the Molecular Virology Team at the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA)’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition. Dr.
Ingber is also the Scientific Founder of Emulate, Inc.
The new capabilities to successfully recreate viral infection of the
intestine within the Organ-Chips technology can provide unprecedented
insight into the disease process at cellular and tissue level, and are
designed to offer greater precision and human-relevance than
conventional cell culture systems or animal models. By modeling viruses
in a human-relevant system, Emulate’s Organ-Chip products create the
potential for new ways to study infectious diseases, including modeling
of specific epidemic diseases like pandemic flu and viruses including
HIV, Hepatitis B and C, Ebola and Zika.
About the ‘Human Emulation System’ Powered by Organs-on-Chips
Technology
Based on the Organs-on-Chips technology, Emulate has created a new
living Human Emulation System™ that provides a real-time window into the
inner workings of human biology and disease — offering researchers a new
technology designed to predict human response with greater precision and
detail than today’s cell culture or animal-based testing. Each of
Emulate’s proprietary Organ-Chips — such as the lung, liver, brain or
kidney — contains tiny hollow channels lined with tens of thousands of
living human cells and tissues, and is approximately the size of an AA
battery. An Organ-Chip is a living, micro-engineered environment that
recreates the natural physiology and mechanical forces that cells
experience within the human body.
About Emulate, Inc.
Emulate, Inc. is a privately held company that creates living products
for understanding how diseases, medicines, chemicals, and foods affect
human health. Our Human Emulation System™ sets a new standard for
recreating true-to-life human biology and is being used to advance
product innovation, design, and safety across a range of applications
including drug development, agriculture, cosmetics, food, and
chemical-based consumer products. Emulate continues to develop a wide
range of Organ-Chips and disease models through collaborations with
industry partners and internal R&D programs. Emulate is also working
with clinical partners to produce Organ-Chips personalized with an
individual patient’s stem cells, for applications in precision medicine
and personalized health. Our founding team pioneered the Organs-on-Chips
technology at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering
at Harvard University. Emulate holds the worldwide exclusive license
from Harvard University to a robust and broad intellectual property
portfolio for the Organs-on-Chips technology and related systems.
1 Villenave, R., et al. “Human Gut-on-a-Chip supports polarized
infection of Coxsackie B1 virus in vitro.” PLOS One,
February 1, 2017. Advanced online publication. http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0169412