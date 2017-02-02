 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Novartis AG (NVS) Extends Lease, Now Occupies 10 Buildings in Cambridge for Its Global Drug Discovery HQ



2/2/2017 6:40:40 AM

Novartis AG has extended its leases for more than 300,000 square feet of office and lab space at Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Technology Square campus in Cambridge.

The transactions include a 10-year extension for 255,441 square feet of office and lab space at 100 Technology Square, which was the first building occupied by the Swiss drug maker in Massachusetts when it opened its local research center in 2002. That lease had been scheduled to expire in April 2018.

Another 47,185 square feet of office space was renewed for 10 years at 200 Technology Square. That lease had been scheduled to expire in September.

Read at News Release


