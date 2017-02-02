Teva (TEVA) To Report Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results On February 13, 2017

JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2016 financial results on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Teva will host a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2016 results and overall business environment. A Question & Answer session will follow this discussion.

In order to participate, please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time): United States 1-866-966-1396; Canada 1-866-992-6802 or International +44(0) 2071 928000; passcode: 62969090. For a list of other international toll-free numbers, click here.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Teva's website at: www.ir.tevapharm.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call in order to download the applicable audio software.

Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours on the Company's website. The replay can also be accessed until March 13, 2017, 9:00 a.m. ET by calling United States 1-866-247-4222; Canada 1-866-878-9237 or International +44(0) 1452550000; passcode: 62969090.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a leading global pharmaceutical company that delivers high-quality, patient-centric healthcare solutions used by millions of patients every day. Headquartered in Israel, Teva is the world’s largest generic medicines producer, leveraging its portfolio of more than 1,800 molecules to produce a wide range of generic products in nearly every therapeutic area. In specialty medicines, Teva has a world-leading position in innovative treatments for disorders of the central nervous system, including pain, as well as a strong portfolio of respiratory products. Teva integrates its generics and specialty capabilities in its global research and development division to create new ways of addressing unmet patient needs by combining drug development capabilities with devices, services and technologies. Teva's net revenues in 2015 were $19.7 billion. For more information, visit www.tevapharm.com.