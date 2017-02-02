Teva (TEVA) To Report Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results On February 13, 2017

JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA) announced today that it
will release its fourth quarter 2016 financial results on Monday,
February 13, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Teva will host a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at
8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2016 results and overall
business environment. A Question & Answer session will follow this
discussion.
In order to participate, please dial the following numbers (at least 10
minutes before the scheduled start time): United States 1-866-966-1396;
Canada 1-866-992-6802 or International +44(0) 2071 928000; passcode:
62969090. For a list of other international toll-free numbers, click here.
A live webcast of the call will also be available on Teva's website at: www.ir.tevapharm.com.
Please log in at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call in order
to download the applicable audio software.
Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be
available within 24 hours on the Company's website. The replay can also
be accessed until March 13, 2017, 9:00 a.m. ET by calling United States
1-866-247-4222; Canada 1-866-878-9237 or International +44(0)
1452550000; passcode: 62969090.
About Teva
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a leading
global pharmaceutical company that delivers high-quality,
patient-centric healthcare solutions used by millions of patients every
day. Headquartered in Israel, Teva is the world’s largest generic
medicines producer, leveraging its portfolio of more than 1,800
molecules to produce a wide range of generic products in nearly every
therapeutic area. In specialty medicines, Teva has a world-leading
position in innovative treatments for disorders of the central nervous
system, including pain, as well as a strong portfolio of respiratory
products. Teva integrates its generics and specialty capabilities in its
global research and development division to create new ways of
addressing unmet patient needs by combining drug development
capabilities with devices, services and technologies. Teva's net
revenues in 2015 were $19.7 billion. For more information, visit www.tevapharm.com.