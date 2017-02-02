Somahlution Announces Multiple Site Initiation And Patient Enrollment In Spain For European DuraGraft Registry

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Somahlution, a global biotechnology company developing products to
reduce the burden of ischemia reperfusion injury in tissue grafting,
organ transplant and other surgical indications, today announced
multiple sites in Spain have begun enrolling patients in the DuraGraft
CABG European Registry. The registry will evaluate the company’s
flagship product DuraGraft®, a vascular graft treatment that
significantly improves long-term clinical outcomes following Coronary
Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) surgery.
“We are looking forward to participating in the
DuraGraft registry. Any opportunity to improve graft patency must be
studied and considered so that we may improve long-term outcomes for
CABG patients”
The first patient enrolled in Spain was treated at Hospital De Cruces
Aramendi Gallardo, Cardiac Surgeon. In addition to Hospital De Cruces
Barakaldo, Bilbao, Hospital Ramon y Cajal and Hospital Gregorio Marañon
(both in Madrid) and Complejo Hospitalario Universitario de Santiago de
Compostela have enrolled patients in the Spanish registry.
Patients undergoing CABG only or CABG plus Valve surgery will be
consented to participate in this Registry. For these patients, baseline
clinical and angiographic characteristics, as well as certain procedural
and post-op clinical events will be recorded. Clinical outcomes will be
assessed post CABG through hospitalization, at 30 days, and annually up
to 5 years.
“Real world evidence is of upmost value to clinicians; the Spain
healthcare market will be a large contributor to our European Registry.
While our 2,400 patient US retrospective study has already provided
convincing real world evidence supporting the clinical benefit of
DuraGraft, we anticipate our European registry will complement and
support these findings.” Tracy Goeken, MD, Somahlution Vice President
and Chief Medical Officer.
DuraGraft is the first commercial product based on the GALA technology
platform licensed by Somahlution from the U.S. Department of Veterans
Affairs. DuraGraft is a vascular graft treatment that improves clinical
outcomes by reducing the incidence of complications of graft failure.
DuraGraft is CE Marked in Europe and available in other global markets
for CABG and peripheral bypass indications, and is not yet commercially
available in the U.S.
About Somahlution
Somahlution is a global leader in the development of products to reduce
the burden of ischemia reperfusion injury in tissue grafting, organ
transplant and other surgical indications. The company’s flagship
product, DuraGraft, is a vascular graft treatment that improves clinical
outcomes by reducing the incidence of complications of graft failure.
DuraGraft enhances CABG outcomes by significantly reducing major cardiac
events such as repeat revascularization and myocardial infarction.
For more information about the company, please visit www.somahlution.com.