Alnylam (ALNY) To Webcast Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics
company, announced today that it will report financial results for the
fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2016 on Wednesday, February
8, 2017, after the U.S. financial markets close.
Management will provide an update on the company and discuss fourth
quarter and year-end 2016 results as well as expectations for the future
via conference call on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET. To
access the call, please dial 877-312-7507 (domestic) or 631-813-4828
(international) five minutes prior to the start time and refer to
conference ID 57758793. A replay of the call will be available beginning
at 7:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call. To access the replay, please
dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international), and refer
to conference ID 57758793.
A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors
section of the company's website, www.alnylam.com.
An archived webcast will be available on the Alnylam website
approximately two hours after the event.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam is a biopharmaceutical
company developing novel therapeutics based on RNA interference, or
RNAi. The company is leading the translation of RNAi as a new class of
innovative medicines. Alnylam’s pipeline of investigational RNAi
therapeutics is focused in 3 Strategic Therapeutic Areas (STArs):
Genetic Medicines, with a broad pipeline of RNAi therapeutics for the
treatment of rare diseases; Cardio-Metabolic Disease, with a pipeline of
RNAi therapeutics toward genetically validated, liver-expressed disease
targets for unmet needs in cardiovascular and metabolic diseases; and
Hepatic Infectious Disease, with a pipeline of RNAi therapeutics that
address the major global health challenges of hepatic infectious
diseases. In early 2015, Alnylam launched its “Alnylam 2020” guidance
for the advancement and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics as a
whole new class of innovative medicines. Specifically, by the end of
2020, Alnylam expects to achieve a company profile with 3 marketed
products, 10 RNAi therapeutic clinical programs – including 4 in late
stages of development – across its 3 STArs. The company’s demonstrated
commitment to RNAi therapeutics has enabled it to form major alliances
with leading companies including Merck, Medtronic, Novartis, Biogen,
Roche, Takeda, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Cubist, GlaxoSmithKline, Ascletis,
Monsanto, The Medicines Company, and Sanofi Genzyme. In addition,
Alnylam holds an equity position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a company
focused on discovery, development, and commercialization of microRNA
therapeutics. Alnylam scientists and collaborators have published their
research on RNAi therapeutics in over 200 peer-reviewed papers,
including many in the world’s top scientific journals such as Nature,
Nature Medicine, Nature Biotechnology, Cell, New England Journal of
Medicine, and The Lancet. Founded in 2002, Alnylam maintains
headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information about
Alnylam’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics, please visit www.alnylam.com.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Christine Regan Lindenboom,
617-682-4340
(Investors and Media)
or
Josh Brodsky,
617-551-8276
(Investors)