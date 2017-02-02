Alnylam (ALNY) To Webcast Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2016 on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, after the U.S. financial markets close.

Management will provide an update on the company and discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results as well as expectations for the future via conference call on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 877-312-7507 (domestic) or 631-813-4828 (international) five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 57758793. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call. To access the replay, please dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international), and refer to conference ID 57758793.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of the company's website, www.alnylam.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Alnylam website approximately two hours after the event.

