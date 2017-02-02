Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) To Issue Fourth-Quarter 2016 Financial Results And Business Highlights On Wednesday, February 15

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anika
Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) today announced that the Company
plans to issue its fourth-quarter 2016 financial results after the close
of the market on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 and to hold a conference
call the next day, Thursday, February 16, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. ET to
discuss its financial results, business highlights, and outlook.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-855-468-0611 (toll-free
domestic) or 1-484-756-4332 (international). A live audio webcast will
be available in the "Investor
Relations" section of Anika's website, www.anikatherapeutics.com.
An accompanying slide presentation also can be accessed via the Anika
Therapeutics website. The call will be archived and accessible on the
same website shortly after its conclusion.
About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Anika
Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) is a global, integrated orthopedic
medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to
improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases
and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the
continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative
cartilage repair. The Company has over two decades of global expertise
developing, manufacturing, and commercializing more than 20 products
based on its proprietary hyaluronic
acid (HA) technology. Anika's orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC®,
MONOVISC®,
and CINGAL®,
which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted
HA, and HYALOFAST®,
a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. For
more information about Anika, please visit www.anikatherapeutics.com.